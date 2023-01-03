Donald Trump Plays Celine Dion While Acting As DJ At His Mar-A-Lago New Year's Eve Bash
Though the musical overlords at Rolling Stone may not fully appreciate Celine Dion’s beautiful belting — controversially omitting her from their recent list of the 200 greatest singers of all time — the same can not be said of former President Donald Trump, who prominently featured the songstress in a recent DJ set.
On Saturday, December 31, the ex-Commander-in-Chief grooved to the Canadian crooner while hosting his annual New Year’s Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla.
While “working his iPad,” as Trump has been known to do at various events, The Apprentice alum played a myriad of old-school hits, including the Quebecois legend’s 1997 ballad, “My Heart Will Go On.” He also queued several other popular ‘80s songs, including tracks by Bruce Springsteen and several show tunes like “The Phantom of the Opera,” per one insider who was in attendance.
Beyond his Dion-fueled mix, Trump took a moment to speak about his upcoming presidential campaign with the event’s star-studded group of attendees, which included Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow’s Mike Lindell.
Alongside boasting about unspecified “fantastic” poll numbers and expressing his hopes that the war in Ukraine “will get straightened out very quickly,” 45 spoke vaguely on his various campaign promises.
"We need a strong border and we need it now," Trump stated. "We also have to bring back the economy ... with inflation destroying our country."
Though Trump was evidently eager to discuss several elements of his platform amid his 2024 Presidential bid, there were some topics that were seemingly off limits, including his potential Republican White House opponents and his achievements during his Oval Office tenure.
“Trump notably sidestepped questions about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' call for an investigation of COVID-19 vaccines, a key legacy of Trump's single term in the White House, and whether he supported a national abortion ban,” wrote The Palm Beach Post’s Antonio Fins.
“He also walked away from a question about how this week's second anniversary of the Jan. 6 violence and alleged coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol should be observed,” added Fins.
