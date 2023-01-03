Donald Trump Plays Celine Dion While Acting As DJ At His Mar-A-Lago New Year's Eve Bash

Though the musical overlords at Rolling Stone may not fully appreciate Celine Dion’s beautiful belting — controversially omitting her from their recent list of the 200 greatest singers of all time — the same can not be said of former President Donald Trump, who prominently featured the songstress in a recent DJ set.

On Saturday, December 31, the ex-Commander-in-Chief grooved to the Canadian crooner while hosting his annual New Year’s Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla.