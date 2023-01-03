Celine Dion Snubbed By Rolling Stone's Greatest Singer List Sparking Fan Backlash

It seems Rolling Stone’s decision to snub Celine Dion is all coming back … to bite them in the ass.

The publication faced significant backlash this weekend after publishing their list of the 200 greatest singers of all time on Sunday, January 1, a compilation that had many glaring omissions, according to musicians and online critics.

While honoring artists including Billie Eilish, Rosalía and Paul McCartney — the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin nabbed the top spot — the magazine conspicuously overlooked several notable singers including Diana Ross, Sting, Nat King Cole, Dionne Warwick as well as the Canadian crooner, the latter of which garnered particular online ire.