Former President Donald Trump Evades Questions About 2021 Capitol Attack At Annual New Year's Bash
Former President Donald Trump rang in 2023 by looking to the future — specifically, his 2024 White House bid.
On Saturday, December 31, the former POTUS attended the annual New Year’s Eve Party at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla., taking a moment to address — and seemingly strategically evade — several inquiries surrounding his political ambitions.
Beyond expressing his hopes that the conflict in Ukraine “will get straightened out very quickly,” 45 also referenced vague “fantastic” poll numbers as he runs for a second term in the Oval Office.
"We need a strong border and we need it now," he said to the event’s attendees, which included Borat 2 star Rudy Giuliani and controversial MyPillow mogul, Mike Lindell. "We also have to bring back the economy ... with inflation destroying our country."
HOUSE JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE REFERS EX-PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FOR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION
Though The Apprentice alum may have been ecstatic to boast about his poll numbers, it seems there were a few topics the ex-Commander-in-Chief was looking to avoid.
Alongside evading inquiries regarding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ petition for a grand jury inquiry into COVID-19 vaccines, the legacy of his Oval Office tenure and his stance on a national abortion ban, Trump also remained tight-lipped on questions surrounding the 2021 Capitol attack ahead of its second anniversary this week.
His reluctance to discuss the insurrection, which killed five, comes weeks after the House Select Committee referred him to the Justice Department on four criminal charges: Obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, making knowingly and willfully materially false statements to the federal government and inciting or assisting an insurrection.
Though it has yet to be determined whether the Justice Department will heed the Committee’s findings and charge Trump with any of the above crimes, he has previously denied any involvement with the attack.
DONALD TRUMP CALLS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'MENTALLY DISABLED' AS HE DECLARES HE HAD 'ALMOST NOTHING TO DO' WITH THE JANUARY 6 CAPITOL ATTACK
"The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," the real estate mogul wrote in a post on his platform, Truth Social, late last month.
"If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly,” he continued before falsely boasting that he won the 2020 election. “The Radical Marxists don't want to run against me or MAGA in 2024. I had almost nothing to do with January 6th. FREE SPEECH!"
The Palm Beach Post reported on Trump’s New Year’s Eve remarks.