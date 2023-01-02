Former President Donald Trump Evades Questions About 2021 Capitol Attack At Annual New Year's Bash

Former President Donald Trump rang in 2023 by looking to the future — specifically, his 2024 White House bid.

On Saturday, December 31, the former POTUS attended the annual New Year’s Eve Party at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla., taking a moment to address — and seemingly strategically evade — several inquiries surrounding his political ambitions.

Beyond expressing his hopes that the conflict in Ukraine “will get straightened out very quickly,” 45 also referenced vague “fantastic” poll numbers as he runs for a second term in the Oval Office.