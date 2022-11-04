Donald Trump Got 'Everyone Dancing' While Deejaying His 'Wild' Mar-A-Lago Party
Donald Trump has added deejay to his resumé.
On Monday, October 31, the former president took control of the speaker at his "wild" Mar-a-Lago Halloween party for a seemingly electric evening in Palm Beach, Fla.
“The former president played DJ from his dinner table with his iPad,” a source revealed to a news publication, adding how he was “playing mostly ‘80s music that got everyone dancing.”
Despite most guests enjoying DJ Donald’s song choices, the 76-year-old turned up the volume for “Phantom of the Opera,” which reportedly received negative reviews from some of the older attendees.
To no one’s surprise, Trump’s scary costume of choice was just him dressed as his normal self as he welcomed guests inside of his luxurious Florida property — which was recently “ransacked” by the FBI, as OK! reported back in August.
The politician stood solo — with wife Melania Trump not in attendance at the extravaganza — while eager friends greeted him with questions and pleas for an announcement of a 2024 presidential campaign, however, Trump dodged any specific statements.
While some may say the father-of-five's costume-less appearance won worst dressed for the theme of the night, majority of guests unanimously concluded the best ensemble “was a man dressed as an ‘old Joe Biden’ with a walker,” said the insider, who added, “that got a hearty laugh.”
Twitter footage showed the former president swaying his hips and hitting his classic shimmy dance moves as a swarm of attendees — dressed as a sexy nurse, the Pope and a goddess — moved to the beat of "Y.M.C.A" beside him.
In a separate part of the sunshine state, former first daughter Ivanka Trump spent Halloween weekend celebrating her 41st birthday — which fell on Sunday, October 30 — with friends.
On Thursday, November 3, the blonde beauty announced she was "feeling the birthday love! 🎂❤️🎂" in an Instagram montage of moments captured from her special celebration.
The mother-of-three hosted a delicious birthday dinner with 20 of her closest girlfriends at Italian restaurant Call Me Gaby in South Beach, Fla.
“It was just a girls’ dinner,” another source revealed. “Ivanka was clearly the star of the show.”
