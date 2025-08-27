or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Claims His Political Career Would End If He Told Pam Bondi How 'Beautiful' She Is During Awkward Rant

photo of Donald Trump and Pam Bondi
Source: mega

Is Donald Trump obsessed with women's looks?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump, 79, claimed his career would end if he told Attorney General Pam Bondi how good-looking she is. Nevertheless, he expressed his admiration for her anyway.

“Look at Pam; I would never say she’s beautiful; that would be the end of my political career,” the president spilled during his three-hour Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 26.

Article continues below advertisement
photo of Pam Bondi is the Attorney General
Source: mega

Pam Bondi is the Attorney General.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls Pam Bondi 'Beautiful'

Source: @CalltoActivism/X

Donald Trump claimed his career would end if he talked about how 'beautiful' Pam Bondi is.

Critics quickly called out the president for his comments, taking to X to issue scathing remarks about how he speaks of women.

“Trump is so inappropriate and coarse. Just such an indignant b------,” wrote one person.

“He’s so obsessed with what other people look like,” said another.

“Creepy old man commenting [on] people’s looks. The most embarrassing statesman in the world. Tacky and lacking in class,” slammed a third.

“TACO think this is a beauty pageant! What a narcissist Pedo. His NO TALENT appointees don’t think about America only their Cult leader. He has to go,” added a fourth.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls Tulsi Gabbard 'Hot'

photo of The president called Tulsi Gabbard 'hot' for implicating Barack Obama in the 2016 presidential cheating scandal
Source: mega

The president called Tulsi Gabbard 'hot' for implicating Barack Obama in the 2016 presidential cheating scandal.

Trump has long been complimentary of women in his administration. In July, he called Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard “hot” after she presented him with documents regarding Barack Obama’s alleged cheating in the 2016 election.

“She’s, like, hotter than everybody. She’s the hottest one in the room right now,” the president stated before turning to House Speaker Mike Johnson, telling him, “Speaker, she’s hotter than you right now, speaker. She’s the hottest person in the room right now, speaker.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Lusts Over Karoline Leavitt's Lips

photo of In August, Donald Trump lusted over Karoline Leavitt's lips
Source: mega

In August, Donald Trump lusted over Karoline Leavitt's lips.

The president also lusted over White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: During a discussion with Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty in August, Trump veered into an unprompted rant about Leavitt’s physical features.

“She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump gushed. “Is she in the room?”

The president continued, “She’s a star, and she’s great. She’s a great person, actually. But she’s — I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

Donald Trump Makes Comments About 1-Year-Old Daughter's Chest in Resurfaced Clip

photo of Donald Trump talked about Tiffany Trump's cleavage when she was only 1 year old
Source: mega

Donald Trump talked about Tiffany Trump's cleavage when she was only 1 year old.

In a resurfaced video from 1994, the president thirsted over his and Marla Maples’ daughter, Tiffany Trump, and her body. At the time of the comments, Tiffany was just 1 year old.

“Well, I think that she’s got a lot of Marla,” Donald said in a Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous interview. “She’s a really beautiful baby. And she’s got, uhm, she’s got Marla’s legs.”

The businessman-turned-politician then placed his hands on his chest to emphasize his next remark about Tiffany. “We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet, but time will tell,” he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.