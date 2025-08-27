Donald Trump Claims His Political Career Would End If He Told Pam Bondi How 'Beautiful' She Is During Awkward Rant

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump, 79, claimed his career would end if he told Attorney General Pam Bondi how good-looking she is. Nevertheless, he expressed his admiration for her anyway. “Look at Pam; I would never say she’s beautiful; that would be the end of my political career,” the president spilled during his three-hour Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 26.

Source: mega Pam Bondi is the Attorney General.

Donald Trump Calls Pam Bondi 'Beautiful'

🚨BREAKING: Trump praises the beauty of Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem suggesting they have the “best” looks - while he unloads on “poor stupid” Chuck Schumer and says he appears to have aged 100 years” while Pritzker is a slob.



HE’S PROJECTING BECAUSE HE LOOKS LIKE SHIT! pic.twitter.com/Ik4UOtnBDR — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 26, 2025 Source: @CalltoActivism/X Donald Trump claimed his career would end if he talked about how 'beautiful' Pam Bondi is.

Critics quickly called out the president for his comments, taking to X to issue scathing remarks about how he speaks of women. “Trump is so inappropriate and coarse. Just such an indignant b------,” wrote one person. “He’s so obsessed with what other people look like,” said another. “Creepy old man commenting [on] people’s looks. The most embarrassing statesman in the world. Tacky and lacking in class,” slammed a third. “TACO think this is a beauty pageant! What a narcissist Pedo. His NO TALENT appointees don’t think about America only their Cult leader. He has to go,” added a fourth.

Donald Trump Calls Tulsi Gabbard 'Hot'

Source: mega The president called Tulsi Gabbard 'hot' for implicating Barack Obama in the 2016 presidential cheating scandal.

Trump has long been complimentary of women in his administration. In July, he called Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard “hot” after she presented him with documents regarding Barack Obama’s alleged cheating in the 2016 election. “She’s, like, hotter than everybody. She’s the hottest one in the room right now,” the president stated before turning to House Speaker Mike Johnson, telling him, “Speaker, she’s hotter than you right now, speaker. She’s the hottest person in the room right now, speaker.”

Donald Trump Lusts Over Karoline Leavitt's Lips

Source: mega In August, Donald Trump lusted over Karoline Leavitt's lips.

The president also lusted over White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: During a discussion with Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty in August, Trump veered into an unprompted rant about Leavitt’s physical features. “She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump gushed. “Is she in the room?” The president continued, “She’s a star, and she’s great. She’s a great person, actually. But she’s — I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

Donald Trump Makes Comments About 1-Year-Old Daughter's Chest in Resurfaced Clip

Source: mega Donald Trump talked about Tiffany Trump's cleavage when she was only 1 year old.