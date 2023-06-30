Donald Trump Gets Revenge on Chris Christie by Posting Viral Sleeping Photo of His Rival
Donald Trump is getting the last laugh!
On Friday, June 30, the former president, 77, posted an unflattering photo of his rival Chris Christie, who was recently seen snoozing on a plane.
"Resting after a good 25 minutes of work!" Trump captioned the photo on Truth Social.
Heather Mullins, a New Hampshire-based reporter, who was flying to Washington, D.C., to cover an event, snapped the photo of Christie, 60, while they were both on a plane. The photo has since gone viral on social media.
Of course, people couldn't get enough of the hilarious interaction.
One person wrote, "Soo much going on here," while another added, "Not his best look."
A third quipped, "LoL! I love it!"
As OK! previously reported, Christie and Trump have been sparring ahead of the 2024 election in which they are both trying to be president.
If Christie loses the GOP nomination, he made it clear who he won't be backing.
“I don’t want to vote for either one of them,” Christie said on Fox News Tonight.
“But will you vote for [Trump]?” host Lawrence Jones continued to ask him. “But you’re not closing the door to voting for him?”
Christie finally responded to the question, replying, “I’m saying I can’t support him."
“You can’t?” Jones asked.
“I can’t support either one of them,” Christie said. “Not Biden or Trump because they’re not competent and qualified to be president for different reasons – Joe Biden predominantly because of age and what we’ve seen on TV, and Donald Trump because I don’t believe he can win, Lawrence.”
On Thursday, June 29, during an episode of Bari Weiss' podcast "Honestly," she asked Christie about his game plan going forward.
“What happens if Trump doesn’t show up to the debate?” Weiss asked.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I will shame him into showing up,” Christie said.
“And quite frankly, he owes it to his voters and to all the voters in the Republican party to show up and debate. If he wants the honor of being the Republican nominee for President, he has an obligation to show up at those debates. But you know, ‘Oh, it’s not fair. It’s not fair to me. I’m so far ahead. Why should I let people talk about me?’ Because you decided to run for president. That’s why,” he added.