Chris Christie Gets Booed at Conservative Conference After Declaring Donald Trump 'Failed' as a Leader

One person in the conservative audience reacted by shouting out, "We love Trump," while others booed the NJ native.

"You can boo all you want," responded Christie, shaking off the negativity. "You can love him all you want. This is what happens when you tell the truth, it’s OK."

"Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do," the father-of-four continued. "People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do, and I cannot stand by."