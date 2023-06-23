Chris Christie Gets Booed at Conservative Conference After Declaring Donald Trump 'Failed' as a Leader
Chris Christie is doing whatever it takes to rack up votes in the 2024 presidential campaign.
At the Friday, June 23, Faith and Freedom conference in Washington, D.C., the former New Jersey governor gave a speech to explain why he's a better Republican candidate than opponent Donald Trump — but the crowd didn't like what he had to say.
"Why am I running for president of the United States? I’m running because [Trump has] let us down. He has let us down because he’s unwilling — he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made and any of the faults that he has and any of the things that he’s done," stated Christie, 60. "And that is not leadership, everybody. That is a failure of leadership."
One person in the conservative audience reacted by shouting out, "We love Trump," while others booed the NJ native.
"You can boo all you want," responded Christie, shaking off the negativity. "You can love him all you want. This is what happens when you tell the truth, it’s OK."
"Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do," the father-of-four continued. "People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do, and I cannot stand by."
Christie's jab comes after Trump, 77, aired out his issues with the ex-governor during a recent televised interview.
"He made some recommendations that weren’t exactly great recommendations. You know, I listened to Chris, I got along with him," the former commander-in-chief said.
"I didn’t trust Chris. I never trusted him," he added, changing his tune about Christie. "I could never really feel like I could trust him, so I didn’t use him. So he’s got a lot of hatred. I didn’t put him in the administration, I didn’t want to, so he’s got a lot of hatred."
Trump concluded his rival was "wasting his time" campaigning, alleging, "He’s at 1 percent, probably won’t qualify for anything."
