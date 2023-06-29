'Not Competent or Qualified': Chris Christie Won't Support President Joe Biden or Donald Trump If He Loses GOP Nomination
Chris Christie has been outspoken about how much he doesn't like Donald Trump, but he's now attacked President Joe Biden when asked he would vote for if it came down to a Biden vs. Trump situation in the upcoming election.
“I don’t want to vote for either one of them,” Christie said on Fox News Tonight.
“But will you vote for [Trump]?” host Lawrence Jones continued to ask him. “But you’re not closing the door to voting for him?”
Christie finally responded to the question, replying, “I’m saying I can’t support him."
“You can’t?” Jones asked.
“I can’t support either one of them,” Christie said. “Not Biden or Trump because they’re not competent and qualified to be president for different reasons – Joe Biden predominantly because of age and what we’ve seen on TV, and Donald Trump because I don’t believe he can win, Lawrence.”
This is hardly the first time the former New Jersey governor, who is also running for president, has dissed his former pal Trump, 77.
In a town hall, which aired in early June, Christie, 60, made it clear why Trump can't return to the White House.
“The American people and Republican primary voters have to start to understand this. When did we get to the point where we’re always blaming our adversaries for the weakness of our candidates? ‘Oh, it’s the Democrats fault,’ ‘It’s DOJ’s fault.’ ‘It’s this person’s fault.’ ‘It’s the media’s fault,’” Christie said. “How about: ‘It’s his’? He hasn’t won a d*** thing since 2016. Three-time loser.”
“2018, we lost the House. 2020, we lost The White House. We lost the United States Senate a couple of weeks later in 2021, and in 2022, we lost two more governorships, another Senate seat and barely took the House of Representatives, when Joe Biden had the most incompetent first two years I’ve ever seen in my life. Loser, loser, loser," he added of the businessman.
Christie also made fun of Trump for not believing he lost to Biden in the 2020 election.
“Just show me the evidence. It’s the same thing I said to Donald Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election,” he said. “But there’s no evidence. I’m sorry, all these conspiracy thoeries, he still talks about they were bringing boxes of ballots into Fulton County, Georgia, no many how many times we explain to him that’s the way they do it.”