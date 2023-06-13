Chris Christie Declares Donald Trump a 'Three-Time Loser' Who 'Hasn't Won' Anything Since 2016
Chris Christie lashed out at former pal Donald Trump during the Monday, June 12, town hall, which aired on CNN.
“The American people and Republican primary voters have to start to understand this. When did we get to the point where we’re always blaming our adversaries for the weakness of our candidates? ‘Oh, it’s the Democrats fault,’ ‘It’s DOJ’s fault.’ ‘It’s this person’s fault.’ ‘It’s the media’s fault,’” Christie said. “How about: ‘It’s his’? He hasn’t won a d*** thing since 2016. Three-time loser.”
“2018, we lost the House. 2020, we lost The White House. We lost the United States Senate a couple of weeks later in 2021, and in 2022, we lost two more governorships, another Senate seat and barely took the House of Representatives, when Joe Biden had the most incompetent first two years I’ve ever seen in my life. Loser, loser, loser," he added of the former president.
Christie also mocked Trump after he lost to Biden in the 2020 election.
“Just show me the evidence. It’s the same thing I said to Donald Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election,” he said. “But there’s no evidence. I’m sorry, all these conspiracy thoeries, he still talks about they were bringing boxes of ballots into Fulton County, Georgia, no many how many times we explain to him that’s the way they do it.”
This is hardly the first time the former New Jersey governor, 60, has been outspoken about Trump, 76.
As OK! previously reported, Christie admitted he shouldn't have rooted for Trump when he was running for president.
"Turns out I was wrong," he said during a sit-down with Jake Tapper. "I couldn’t make him a better candidate and I couldn’t make him a better president, and he disappointed me."
- 'A Shameless Liar': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Beautiful' — Watch
- Donald Trump Threatens to 'Appoint a Real Special Prosecutor to Go After Corrupt' President Joe Biden if He's Re-Elected
- Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Slam Donald Trump's Use of 'Air' Footage in Campaign Video: 'We Do Not Endorse or Approve'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At the time, Christie also touched upon Trump taking classified documents from the White House — even though he wasn't supposed to.
"The classified documents that he had — that we now know he had — were things that should have never left the White House," Christie said. "And if he, in fact, knew that he had these documents, was looking at them, utilizing them in some way after he left the office — and it looks like maybe even two years after he left office — it’s a big problem."