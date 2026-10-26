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Donald Trump Praises 'Beautiful' Nicki Minaj's Rear End While Staffers Float Recruiting Her: 'Hard to Miss'

Image of Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump had a lot of praise for each other.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

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The revolving door to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary for Donald Trump took an unexpected swing on October 25 when Nicki Minaj, his self-proclaimed “No. 1 fan,” entered the conversation. At the same time, Trump added her to his list of derriere crushes currently headed by Sen. Jon Husted.

“I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj,” Trump told a rally crowd in Michigan. “That’s hard to miss. Stand up!”

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Source: @FoxNews/X
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'She Never Looked More Beautiful'

Image of Nicki Minaj and Steven Cheung
Source: @StevenCheung47/X

Nicki Minaj gushed about Donald Trump to Steven Cheung.

Once Minaj had completed her own speech, he continued to ladle on the praise.

“She never looked more beautiful,” Trump proclaimed. “She is a very special person. She gets it. She is smart.”

Trump was in town to support Mike Rogers’ Senate campaign against Abdul El-Sayed. Minaj, a Grammy-nominated rapper, joined Trump on Air Force One and recorded a conversation with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

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'I Think We May Have Found the New White House Press Secretary!'

Image of Steven Cheung and Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Steven Cheung has publicly floated ideas about who can replace Karoline Leavitt.

Afterwards, Cheung posted on X, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

Cheung is known for trolling the public and the press, but one can be forgiven for taking his suggestion seriously. The search to replace Leavitt saw Katie Zacharia take on the role for five days and one poorly-received press conference before she was shown the door.

Along with his possibly humorous endorsement for the job, Cheung posted a clip of a conversation with Minaj aboard Air Force One where she gushed over Trump.

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'The President Is Naturally a Businessman'

Image of Stephen Miller and Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Stephen Miller could be a key player in replacing Karoline Leavitt.

"Well, we have a president who understands economics,” she said. “You know, I've said before that the president is naturally a businessman. He's worked his way out of not having a dollar left in the bank If he can do that himself, with his own finances, surely he knows what to do with the country. He's tough internationally. He tells them what we need, not what they need."

Cheung asked her if she could think of anyone who works harder than Trump.

"Absolutely not! The man won three elections!" she declared. "He wakes up at four o'clock in the morning. He outworks people who are half his age. What does that say about his character? He's paying it forward. He's thinking about the other Republicans who have to win in this election. That tells me that he's a great guy."

'#WhiteHouseBarbie With My Favorite President'

image of Nicki Minaj frequently gushes about the president.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj frequently gushes about the president.

This wasn’t Trump and Minaj’s first mutual admiration session. In July, he proclaimed her “so respected and so hot” while she dubbed herself “#WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!!”

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