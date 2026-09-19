Nicki Minaj Gushes Over Working With 'Fun' Donald Trump: 'He's Very Grounded'
Sept. 19 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
Nicki Minaj defended her work and friendship with President Donald Trump.
The "Super Bass" rapper, 43, appeared on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle on Friday, September 18, where she opened up to host Laura Ingraham about her ties to the current administration.
“I am honored to be able to have an opportunity to work with this administration and to work with President Trump. He has inspired many people, not just me. And he’s — he’s fun," Minaj began.
Nicki Minaj Also Called Donald Trump 'Smart'
“He’s not just smart, and, you know, he’s not just the president,” the Trinidadian-born crooner added. “But he’s also someone that I can relate to, someone that, you know, every time I see him, or every time I see him speaking to other people, he’s just himself. He’s very — he’s very grounded. It’s easy to connect with him."
"It’s easy to feel like he heard you, he understands you. And I just — I just love him. And I’m not going to ever make excuses for that," she gushed.
- Donald Trump Drools Over Nicki Minaj, Calls Her a 'Woman That's Respected by Everybody': 'A Great Friend of Common Sense'
- Donald Trump Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Nicki Minaj's Skin in Rambling Speech: 'I Love' Her
- 'Corny' Donald Trump Trolled After Calling Rapper Nicki Minaj 'So Hot' During White House Rose Garden Lunch: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Ingraham, 63, asked The Other Woman actress what she has to say to the haters who previously criticized her for working with Trump, 80, she simply responded: “Absolutely nothing."
“I don’t know why I should,” Minaj went on.
The "Anaconda" singer has been a strong advocate for the businessman ever since he was elected for his second presidential term in 2024.
Nicki Minaj Previously Said She Was Donald Trump's 'No. 1 Fan'
She told TIME magazine in May she's Trump's "No. 1 fan," adding the POTUS has "his own vibe.”
Minaj also explained she didn't express her political views publicly in the past so she wouldn't alienate her fans. “I felt that way already about him, just that I didn’t dare act like that publicly,” she said.
“It’s been ingrained in everyone’s brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family. I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump," Minaj confessed.
Donald Trump Raved Over Nick Minaj Earlier This Year
Trump apparently also has much love for the Barbershop: The Next Cut star, as he raved about her during a Rose Garden luncheon on July 6.
“We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and such a great friend of, I don’t say conservative, I say of common sense,” Trump said as he introduced the musical artist.
“She’s a fantastic person and she’s a woman that’s respected by everybody and she’s got real talent: Nicki Minaj," he added.
Back in January, she even appeared at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., where the politician brought her onstage and labeled her the “Queen of Rap.”
“I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj enthused to the audience at the event. “The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”