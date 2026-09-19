Nicki Minaj Gushes Over Working With 'Fun' Donald Trump: 'He's Very Grounded'

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Nicki Minaj: I am honored to work President Trump.. He is fun. He's not just smart and he's not just the president but he is also someone that I can relate to. He’s very grounded. I just love him. pic.twitter.com/fVyNEMp3qS — Acyn (@Acyn) September 19, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X Nicki Minaj hit back at critics over her support of Donald Trump.

“I am honored to be able to have an opportunity to work with this administration and to work with President Trump. He has inspired many people, not just me. And he’s — he’s fun," Minaj began.

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Nicki Minaj Also Called Donald Trump 'Smart'

Source: @Acyn/X '[Donald Trump] has inspired many people, not just me,' Nicki Minaj said.

“He’s not just smart, and, you know, he’s not just the president,” the Trinidadian-born crooner added. “But he’s also someone that I can relate to, someone that, you know, every time I see him, or every time I see him speaking to other people, he’s just himself. He’s very — he’s very grounded. It’s easy to connect with him." "It’s easy to feel like he heard you, he understands you. And I just — I just love him. And I’m not going to ever make excuses for that," she gushed.

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Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj has been a fierce advocate for Donald Trump for years.

When Ingraham, 63, asked The Other Woman actress what she has to say to the haters who previously criticized her for working with Trump, 80, she simply responded: “Absolutely nothing." “I don’t know why I should,” Minaj went on. The "Anaconda" singer has been a strong advocate for the businessman ever since he was elected for his second presidential term in 2024.

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Nicki Minaj Previously Said She Was Donald Trump's 'No. 1 Fan'

Source: MEGA The 'Starships' rapper once noted Donald Trump 'has his own vibe.'

She told TIME magazine in May she's Trump's "No. 1 fan," adding the POTUS has "his own vibe.” Minaj also explained she didn't express her political views publicly in the past so she wouldn't alienate her fans. “I felt that way already about him, just that I didn’t dare act like that publicly,” she said. “It’s been ingrained in everyone’s brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family. I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump," Minaj confessed.

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Donald Trump Raved Over Nick Minaj Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is also a big fan of Nicki Minaj.