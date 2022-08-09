Donald Trump Preparing To Go To Court, Wants To Block Government From Conducting Review Of Material Taken By Feds

Trump, who allegedly taken questionable material after he left the White House in 2020, spoke out about the raid via a social media post.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," he said. “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries.”

“Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!" he continued. “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States."