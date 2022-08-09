Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner All Smiles On Date Night — Two Hours After Donald Trump Raid

What house raid by the FBI? A carefree Ivanka Trump stepped out for a date night with her husband not long after her dad's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI.

The daughter of Donald Trump was seen beaming as she and Jared Kushner grabbed a bite to eat in Minnesota on Monday, August 8. Ivanka and Jared reportedly were photographed leaving Rochester's Bleu Duck Kitchen, but not before eyewitnesses saw them enjoy some vino.