New Book Contains Photos Of The Documents Donald Trump Allegedly Tried To Flush Down Toilets
Earlier this year, White House correspondent Maggie Haberman claimed Donald Trump used to illegally dispose of official documents by way of the toilet — and though he denied the accusations, she now has the photos to back up her story.
The pictures of ripped up papers can be seen in her upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which will hit shelves on October 4.
While most of the text is illegible, one snap shows the names "Rogers" and "Stefanik" written in black marker on a small piece of paper, seeming to refer to Republican representatives Mike Rogers and Elise Stefanik. That photo is said to have been taken during an overseas trip, while another one is from inside the White House.
When the report first surfaced, Haberman noted that she received the intel from WH staffers who would find that scraps of paper were clogging the property's plumbing.
Trump responded to the accusations by stating, "Another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book."
The former POTUS hasn't commented on the new damaging evidence, though his spokesperson Taylor Budowich did.
"You have to be pretty desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet bowl is part of your promotional plan," he responded. "There's enough people willing to fabricate stories like this in order to impress the media class — a media class who is willing to run with anything, as long as it’s anti-Trump."
The report over the alleged flushed documents isn't the only incident the father-of-five has been involved in, as the National Archives accused him of transporting 15 boxes of documents to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Fla. His actions would go against the Presidential Records Act, which states that presidential records must be preserved.
He countered that the boxes contained things like "newspapers and magazines," and that there was nothing salacious about the situation.
"The papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis, which is different from the accounts being drawn up by the Fake News Media," he declared. "In fact, it was viewed as routine and 'no big deal.' In actuality, I have been told I was under no obligation to give this material based on various legal rulings that have been made over the years."
The photos and info about the flushed documents were obtained by Axios.