Donald Trump Claims President Joe Biden May Try to 'Crash' DNC to Take Back Nomination From Kamala Harris

Trump speculated that Biden might aim to "take back the nomination" at the Democratic National Convention.

In his post on Tuesday, August 7, Trump hurled his typical rhetoric people have come to expect at this point, targeting Harris, Biden and others.

He wrote, "What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE."

The ex-prez continued, "He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!"