Donald Trump Claims President Joe Biden May Try to 'Crash' DNC to Take Back Nomination From Kamala Harris
Former President Donald Trump, through his social media platform Truth Social, raised concerns about the possibility of President Joe Biden attempting to reclaim the Democratic presidential nomination from Vice President Kamala Harris.
Trump speculated that Biden might aim to "take back the nomination" at the Democratic National Convention.
In his post on Tuesday, August 7, Trump hurled his typical rhetoric people have come to expect at this point, targeting Harris, Biden and others.
He wrote, "What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE."
The ex-prez continued, "He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!"
Harris on Tuesday, August 6, announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Harris said, "As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team. Now let's get to work."
Trump's campaign quickly took to social media to criticize Harris' pick, writing, "It's no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate — Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State."
On Truth Social, Trump directly called out the Harris-Walz ticket, telling his 7 million followers, "This is the most Radical Left duo in American history. There has never been anything like it, and there never will be again."
Political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek that Trump's comments show that "it's clear that political rhetoric intensifies as we approach the election season."
"While it's uncertain whether President Biden is reconsidering his nomination, it's important to recognize these statements as part of a broader strategy to energize their respective bases," Argranoff added. “As for labeling the Harris-Walz ticket as the 'most radical left duo in American history,' it's a subjective characterization intended to appeal to certain voter segments. Ultimately, the American people will make their judgments based on policies and performance rather than partisan labels."
Biden shocked the world in July when he announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race following his lackluster debate performance and the mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party for him to step aside.
He not only exited the race but also endorsed his VP, making her the party's new presumptive nominee ahead of the DNC later this month.
Harris' nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate was officially confirmed on Monday, solidifying her position to lead the party into the upcoming election.