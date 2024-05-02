Donald Trump Attacks 'Radical Left Lunatic' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While Telling Republicans Not to 'Waste Their Vote'
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent appearance on Fox News has riled up former President Donald Trump, leading him to post a lengthy rant attacking his opponent and telling Republicans not to vote for a "radical left lunatic."
Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, May 1, telling his 6.9 million followers, "So bad that Fox News puts RFK Jr., considered the dumbest member of the Kennedy Clan, on their fairly conservative platform so much."
"Competitive networks don’t want anything to do with him. He’s a Radical Left Lunatic whose crazy Climate Change views make the Democrat’s Green New Scam look Conservative," the former president continued. "He’s polling badly, 8% at best, but says he does well against Crooked Joe [Biden] and me, one on one. WRONG, he gets trounced!
"Junior said I’m the 'best debater' in generations, and I want to debate him, and Crooked, but first he’s got to get his bad poll numbers up — a lot! He would be 'easy pickins.' Republicans, don’t waste your precious vote on this phony Liberal Activist. With all of that said, he probably hurts Sleepy Crooked Joe more than 'US!'"
Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch screenshot and shared the ex-prez's comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several of his biggest critics mocked him for having a "bad poker face.
Filipkowski's post mocking Trump read: "He probably hurts Joe more than us, but I can’t stop posting about him constantly while Biden has ignored him."
Another user commented, "His rants are getting harder to translate ... the word salad is getting worse. every time he calls him Junior, I think he's talking about Donald Trump Jr."
"Want to know what Trump is obsessing about, check his social media," a third person penned. "If it's living rent free in the vacant space that is his head... he's projectile vomiting it into Truth Social. 'Doesn't bother me... bother me... bother me... bother me.' Nice poker face, Donnie. I call."
As OK! previously reported, Trump claimed he would cast his vote for Kennedy if he weren't running in the 2024 election.
"RFK Jr. is, as you know, the most radical left candidate in the race. He’s more so than the Green Party, he’s more so than even Crooked Joe Biden. But he’s got some nice things about him, I happen to like him," he shared on Truth Social back in April.
"Unfortunately, he is about the Green New Scam because he believes in that and a lot of people don’t. They want to see our country become rich and wealthy and strong and powerful, and lots of other things, and not waste money doing something that nobody wants and everybody knows doesn’t work."