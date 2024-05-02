Donald Trump Attacks 'Radical Left Lunatic' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While Telling Republicans Not to 'Waste Their Vote'

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, May 1, telling his 6.9 million followers, "So bad that Fox News puts RFK Jr., considered the dumbest member of the Kennedy Clan, on their fairly conservative platform so much."

"Competitive networks don’t want anything to do with him. He’s a Radical Left Lunatic whose crazy Climate Change views make the Democrat’s Green New Scam look Conservative," the former president continued. "He’s polling badly, 8% at best, but says he does well against Crooked Joe [Biden] and me, one on one. WRONG, he gets trounced!

"Junior said I’m the 'best debater' in generations, and I want to debate him, and Crooked, but first he’s got to get his bad poll numbers up — a lot! He would be 'easy pickins.' Republicans, don’t waste your precious vote on this phony Liberal Activist. With all of that said, he probably hurts Sleepy Crooked Joe more than 'US!'"