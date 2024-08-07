'The Ego of This Man': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He Saved Governor Tim Walz From 'Angry' BLM Protestors

"I helped him very much during the riots because his house was surrounded by angry people that were waving an American flag," Trump claimed. "He called me and he was very concerned, very, very concerned that it was going to get out of control. They only had one guard, I guess it was at the mansion or had his house in some form."

"He called me, and I said, what do you want me to do about it? I was in the White House. He said, 'If you would put out the word that I’m a good person,' and I did, I put out the word. I said, he’s a good person. I hope everything’s good," he continued. "Everybody put down their flags and took their flags with them. But they took the American flags and their MAGA flags and they left. It was thousands of people."

He went on to claim that Walz called him back and thanked him for his help.