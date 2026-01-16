Donald Trump Privately Suffered a Stroke Several Months Ago, Claims Top Doctor
Jan. 16 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET
A well-known medical expert is raising serious questions about Donald Trump’s health, claiming the president may have suffered a stroke that was never disclosed to the public.
On Wednesday, January 14, Professor Bruce Davidson of Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine shared his concerns on “The Court History” podcast. During the discussion, Davidson outlined what he described as multiple signs pointing to a recent medical episode.
“I think his stroke was on the left side of the brain, which controls the right side of the body,” Davidson said.
“I think the stroke was six months ago or more, earlier in 2025,” he continued. “There are videos of him shuffling his feet, which is not what we’d seen previously when he was striding on the golf course. We’ve seen him holding his right hand cradled in his left. Earlier in 2025, he was garbling words, which he hadn’t done before and which he’s improved upon more recently.”
Davidson also pointed to what he described as “marked episodes of excessive daytime sleepiness,” noting that the symptom is common among stroke patients. Trump was first seen nodding off in July 2025, when cameras captured him struggling to stay awake as his team introduced a new health-tracking initiative at the White House.
He was also seen snoozing at the U.S. Open of that same year.
The doctor further cited Trump’s apparent balance and coordination issues, particularly moments when the president appeared unsteady while descending Air Force One, as another possible indicator.
Despite his concerns, Davidson said he “looks like he’s had significant recovery.”
Adding to the speculation, health expert Dr. Gareth Nye suggested that Trump’s reported chronic venous insufficiency could potentially be tied to underlying neurological events.
“Trump is on medication for blood pressure and cholesterol, and the White House has stated chronic venous insufficiency, which all suggest issues within the cardiovascular system. High blood pressure can cause lower limb swelling,” said Dr. Nye, a professor at the University of Salford.
The expert continued, “There’s speculation that the medication list, the bruising looking like IV insertion, and the general change in appearance suggests President Trump has been suffering from ‘mini strokes’ or TIAs, but there is no solid evidence to confirm this.”
Critics have also pointed to Trump’s appearance at a Pentagon ceremony in September 2025, held to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the September 11 attacks, as another moment that raised eyebrows.
“Trump looked absolutely awful during his attendance at a 9/11 ceremony at the Pentagon,” Ben Meiselas said during an episode of the “MeidasTouch” podcast.
He added, “His face was very droopy; he seemed addled, like he didn’t even know where he was.”