OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Health > Donald Trump
HEALTH

Donald Trump's Worsening Health Leads Expert to Suggest He's 'Been Suffering From Mini Strokes'

Source: mega

Has the president quietly suffered from mini strokes?

Sept. 17 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency symptoms have led many individuals to suggest his health condition is more severe than what his administration has already informed the public on.

With a reappearing bruise on the top of his dominant hand, swollen ankles and a recent droopy face, which he displayed during the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon, health expert Dr. Gareth Nye revealed to an outlet his opinion on what he believes the president is really suffering from.

'Suffering From Mini Strokes'

photo of Dr. Gareth Nye suggested the president has suffered 'mini strokes'
Source: mega

Dr. Gareth Nye suggested the president has suffered 'mini strokes.'

“Trump is on medication for blood pressure and cholesterol, and the White House has stated chronic venous insufficiency, which all suggest issues within the cardiovascular system. High blood pressure can cause lower limb swelling,” stated Dr. Nye, a professor at the University of Salford.

The expert continued, “There’s speculation that the medication list, the bruising looking like IV insertion, and the general change in appearance suggests President Trump has been suffering from ‘mini strokes’ or TIAs, but there is no solid evidence to confirm this.”

Although Dr. Nye attributed possible symptoms an individual diagnosed with CVI would experience to the potential reality of Trump’s condition, the expert noted that for a man nearing age 80, like the president, his apparent symptoms are not irregular.

“So there may be something, but there’s nothing immediately out of the ordinary for a man of his age,” Dr. Nye said.

Donald Trump's CVI Diagnosis

photo of Donald Trump's CVI diagnosis was revealed in July
Source: mega

Donald Trump's CVI diagnosis was revealed in July.

According to Cleveland Clinic, when diagnosed with CVI, the patient is likely to experience swollen limbs and ulcers as a result of damaged leg veins. When the vein’s valves stop regularly pumping blood to the heart, symptoms can worsen.

Trump, 79, and his administration have been working hard to hide his bruised hand from being photographed, as he’s repeatedly been seen with patches of makeup slathered on the top of it. While many observers have continued to question why Trump’s hand keeps bruising, his newest "droopy" face symptom has become even more concerning — and telling.

'He Is in Ailing Health'

photo of Donald Trump's droopy face during the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon sparked concerns for his health
Source: @krassenstein/X

Donald Trump's droopy face during the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon sparked concerns for his health.

While sitting next to FLOTUS Melania Trump at the Pentagon on September 11, the right side of the president’s face heavily drooped, leaving half of his lip to angle downward. After news networks went live with their coverage, many observers flocked to social media to point out Donald’s peculiar appearance.

“At what point, are we going to clue in to the President’s stroke? He is in ailing health, and while duly paying respects to those who lost their lives on 9/11 is barely able to control the right side of his face,” independent journalist Adam Cochran wrote in a 16-part X thread.

“A video. Not just a still image. That sure looks like the face droop my uncle had when he had a stroke,” said another.

'There Is Something Seriously Wrong'

photo of The president is 79 years old
Source: mega

The president is 79 years old.

“Trump looks terrible. Look at the droopy mouth. The leg swelling, mysterious bruising, etc. There is something seriously wrong with him. Trump is not well,” agreed a third.

Having been diagnosed with CVI, the lack of regular blood flow to his heart could impact the organ’s overall health. While the White House has not confirmed a stroke, its likelihood has not been ruled out by the medical field.

