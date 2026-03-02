Donald Trump Rambles on About 'Beautiful' White House Ballroom as Iran Crisis Worsens
March 2 2026, Updated 5:48 p.m. ET
Donald Trump went completely off script during a speech about the worsening crisis in Iran on March 2.
The president, 79, rambled on and on about the "beautiful" ballroom he’s building in the East Wing of the White House while addressing guests at the beginning of the Medal of Honor ceremony.
Operation Epic Fury began on February 28 and killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
“Today the United States military continues to carry out large-scale combat operations in Iran to eliminate the great threats posed to America by this terrible terrorist regime,” Trump began his speech.
"We have a lot of great service members here with us, in this beautiful building. Isn't it beautiful?" he continued before going into a rant about his precious ballroom.
Donald Trump Boasted About His New Ballroom During the Medal of Honor Ceremony
"We are adding on to that building a little bit. We are improving the building. See that nice drape? When it comes down, you see a very deep hole. In about a year-and-a-half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building," the politician continued while pointing to the walls.
But Trump didn't stop there, adding: "There is your entrance to it right there. In fact, it looks so nice, I think I’ll save money on the doors. Because you can’t get more beautiful than that. I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold! But I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved curtains. It will be spectacular. The most beautiful — I believe because I have built many a ballroom."
Melania Trump Isn't a Fan of the Building's Construction
"It will be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world. When you hear all that hammering out there, you will know why the first lady is not thrilled, exactly," Trump joked as he referenced wife and First Lady Melania Trump.
The Celebrity Apprentice host explained that while the former Slovenian model, 55, isn't happy with the ballroom's construction, he absolutely loves it.
The President Claims His Ballroom Will Be Completed 'Ahead of Schedule'
Trump claimed the room will be "under budget" at $400 million "or less" and will be finished "ahead of schedule."
"But, when I hear that sound, that beautiful sound behind me, it means money, so I like it. But my wife isn’t thrilled. She said, 'This is getting crazy.' I said, 'Don’t worry about it. We will be all finished up in a few months,'" he concluded about loving the sound of hammering and drilling from the building.