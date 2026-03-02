Donald Trump Rambles on About 'Beautiful' White House Ballroom as Iran Crisis Worsens

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump went completely off script during a speech about the worsening crisis in Iran on March 2. The president, 79, rambled on and on about the "beautiful" ballroom he’s building in the East Wing of the White House while addressing guests at the beginning of the Medal of Honor ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump: We have a lot of great service members here with us, in this beautiful building. Isn't it beautiful? We are adding on to the building a little bit. We are improving the building. When that comes down right now, you see a very deep hole. But in about a year and a half from… pic.twitter.com/5qM0zpfkVN — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X Donald Trump discussed his 'beautiful' ballroom on Monday, March 2.

Operation Epic Fury began on February 28 and killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. “Today the United States military continues to carry out large-scale combat operations in Iran to eliminate the great threats posed to America by this terrible terrorist regime,” Trump began his speech. "We have a lot of great service members here with us, in this beautiful building. Isn't it beautiful?" he continued before going into a rant about his precious ballroom.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Boasted About His New Ballroom During the Medal of Honor Ceremony

Source: @Acyn/X Operation Epic Fury began on February 28.

"We are adding on to that building a little bit. We are improving the building. See that nice drape? When it comes down, you see a very deep hole. In about a year-and-a-half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building," the politician continued while pointing to the walls. But Trump didn't stop there, adding: "There is your entrance to it right there. In fact, it looks so nice, I think I’ll save money on the doors. Because you can’t get more beautiful than that. I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold! But I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved curtains. It will be spectacular. The most beautiful — I believe because I have built many a ballroom."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Isn't a Fan of the Building's Construction

Source: MEGA Melania Trump finds the ballroom's construction to be unpleasant.

"It will be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world. When you hear all that hammering out there, you will know why the first lady is not thrilled, exactly," Trump joked as he referenced wife and First Lady Melania Trump. The Celebrity Apprentice host explained that while the former Slovenian model, 55, isn't happy with the ballroom's construction, he absolutely loves it.

The President Claims His Ballroom Will Be Completed 'Ahead of Schedule'

Source: MEGA The building is reportedly costing under $400 million.