Donald Trump's Rant About Joe Biden Hilariously Interrupted by Mosquito: Watch
Donald Trump's rant about President Joe Biden during his September 4 town hall got detailed by a special guest: a mosquito!
“And he wasn’t gonna win, I don’t think,” the ex-president said about his former opponent, whom he debated in June. “I don’t think he was gonna win, but we did a good debate. We had a good debate and it was a fair debate. And he was down like 18 or 19 points after the debate – and I hate mosquitoes."
Trump then went off about the pesky bug during the event.
"I’m surprised. I didn’t think we had — we don’t like those mosquitoes running around. We want nothing to do with them. But, and we want nothing to do with bad politicians that hate our country too if you wanna know the truth," he said.
People then couldn't get over the funny moment.
One person asked, "how can ANYONE in their right mind support this looney buffoon?" while another said, "They’re attracted to his rancid bodily smell."
A third person added, "I vote for a mosquito, before this orange blob, felonious, rapist, liar, grifter, anytime!!!!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump also seemingly forgot President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and he's now running against VP Kamala Harris.
"I can't imagine New Hampshire voting for him. Anyone in New Hampshire who votes for Biden or Kamala..." he told the crowd.
This is hardly the first time Trump has been accused of having dementia or something wrong with him.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.
The politician's nephew Fred Trump III was recently asked about his uncle's well-being just months before the election. "You know, you wrote about Donald’s father and your grandfather having dementia the last years of his life and that. Do you see anything? I’m going to ask you to be a doctor. Do you see anything in Donald now that reminds you of the grandfather during the times of dementia?" the host asked Fred during the Friday, August 16, edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show.