President Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift and Britney Spears in Botched Joke During Annual Turkey Pardon Event
President Joe Biden confused pop stars Taylor Swift and Britney Spears while attempting to make a joke during the annual turkey pardon event at the White House on Monday, November 20 — the same day the president turned 81 years old.
Biden joked the turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, were in competition, just like people looking to buy tickets for Beyoncé and Swift's tours this past year.
“Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds — the competition,” the politician began. “They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles,” he said. “You could say, even, this is harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or, or Britney’s tour. She’s down in, it’s kinda warm in Brazil right now."
Of course, people couldn't believe Biden would make such an epic mistake.
One person wrote, "Absolute buffoon," while another said, "Joe Biden mistaken Taylor Swift for Britney Spears?? Those Swifties bout to be on his a--!!"
A third person simply asked, "What do you mean Joe Biden accidentally said Britney Spears instead of Taylor?"
Biden's age is a big worry for voters ahead of the 2024 election.
According to New York Times reporter Peter Baker, he declared that people shouldn't expect to see Biden partying for his birthday, as they are likely trying to avoid making a big deal out of him turning 81.
“You’re not going to see a big lavish celebration the way Barack Obama celebrated his 50th birthday in office or Bill Clinton celebrated his birthdays in office with fundraisers and concerts and all that. You’re going to see basically almost nothing,” Baker said on Andrea Mitchell Reports. "I mean, he’s not going to do anything in public about it today, doesn’t want to call attention to it. He’ll celebrate in private up in Nantucket with his family tomorrow when he goes up for the Thanksgiving holiday."
He continued, "The White House, I think, is pretty tired of talking about this issue but it is one of the most salient issues out there according to all the polls, not just the Trump people think he’s too old; it’s that too many Democrats from the point of view of the White House think he is too old. At age 81, it’s hard for him to convince otherwise. Now, what you see from the White House is, 'Look, judge him by his record and performance.' You see, just in the last few weeks alone, a president who is not only managing this war in the Middle East, maybe not to everybody’s liking, but certainly showing great energy in doing so. But also meeting with the leader of China, with leaders from Asia, with leaders from Latin America and the leader of Mexico, and so on."
Though Donald Trump might be leading in some polls against Biden, Baker said he shouldn't get cocky just yet, as he's been “demonstrating his own cognitive issues on the campaign trail lately.”