Donald Trump's Speaking Style Shows 'Potential Indications of Cognitive Decline' and 'Dementia,' Top Doctors Claim

Trump has been known to mix up Joe Biden and Barack Obama in his speeches, in addition to Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi, but Ben Michaelis, a clinical psychologist who has carried out cognitive assessments for the New York Supreme Court, didn't seem put off by the mistake.

“Everyone to some degree has some level of mixing up of names,” he said. “It’s a bit of a red herring.”

Zenzi Griffin, a psychology professor at the University of Texas at Austin agreed, saying Haley and Pelosi's names sound alike. “That level of similarity really makes it an easy error to make,” she said.