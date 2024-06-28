OK Magazine
14 Celebrities Who Reacted to Joe Biden and Donald Trump's 2024 Debate — From Barbra Streisand to Roseanne Barr and More

Jun. 28 2024

Bette Midler

bette midler
Source: MEGA

Following the first presidential debate of the 2024 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Hocus Pocus actress Bette Midler posted a series of tweets slamming the former president.

"My God, the way this f----- lies.It’s just astonishing," she wrote, adding, "Fear and grievance, ad infinitum.The best environmental numbers! Jesus Christ.Every word out of his mouth is a lie. Every single word."

Midler also posted after the debate, "Well, #JoeBiden answered the questions, Trump never did. He feinted, he wove, he dodged, he lied. Biden, his voice weakened by a cold, answered the questions, softly, but still. I leaned in and heard him fine."

Barbra Streisand

barbra streisand
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand shared an opinion article from The New York Times and wrote, "Debates are not governing. They are about televised theatrics. Biden is accomplished at governing. He is experienced and has accomplished a great deal."

Mike Johnson

mike johnson
Source: MEGA

Halfway through the debate, Speaker Mike Johnson already picked his candidate.

“An objective truth that cannot be denied: Only one of the men on the stage tonight is qualified and capable of being elected President in 2024. This is the biggest mismatch in the history of presidential debates,” Johnson wrote on X.

Roseanne Barr

roseanne barr
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr, who is a Trump supporter, shared an update on X following the debate.

"As MAGA and pro America as I am…. I take no happiness in this debate. Biden is clearly not here. This is sad. Obama is sacrificing his friend to push his radical policies and I don't want any of us celebrating after this," said Barr.

She added, "Yes Trump is clearly the better choice… but let’s take this moment to pray for our country instead."

Stephen King

stephen king
Source: MEGA

Stephen King was not happy about the debate at all.

"DEBATE NIGHT IN AMERICA! Sweet Jesus! The networks are packaging this as entertainment, like a boxing match, and selling democracy down the river. It's a shame," the author wrote.

Meghan McCain

meghan mccain
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain actively posted tweets throughout the debate after predicting the event could be "wildly painful and depressing for the entire country."

"I’m just so sorry for all of us as Americans. I don’t even know what to say. May God be with our country. #DebateNight," said the former The View host.

McCain added, "This is the most stressful debate I’ve ever watched and my parent was a nominee against Obama. #DebateNight."

Robert Griffin III

robert griffin iii
Source: MEGA

Following Biden and Trump's debate, Robert Griffin III reportedly realized something.

"My God, this Presidential debate proves that we need younger presidential candidates," the former NFL quarterback tweeted.

Caitlyn Jenner

caitlyn jenner
Source: MEGA

Longtime Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner reminded her followers who they should vote for after seeing and hearing the candidates at the debate.

"Joe Biden is a total and complete failure and clearly in major mental decline. Vote accordingly! @TeamTrump," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote alongside several U.S. flag emojis.

Ja Rule

ja rule
Source: MEGA

While celebrities took sides, Ja Rule expressed his dissatisfaction after hearing about the candidates.

"This can’t be our only choice of candidates… 🤦🏾‍♂️," the "Mesmerize" rapper said.

Jason Blum

jason blum
Source: MEGA

Filmmaker Jason Blum was only left with three words after watching the debate: "I give up."

Mark Hamill

mark hamill
Source: MEGA

On X, Mark Hamill wrote, "One off night doesn't change the fact that @JoeBiden is the most legislatively successful @POTUS in our lifetime. One off night also doesn't change the fact that the former guy is a convicted felon, serial liar & adjudicated rapist who is unfit for ANY office. Period."

Riley Gaines

riley gaines
Source: MEGA

Former swimmer Riley Gaines highlighted Biden's most disappointing statement at the debate.

"Joe Biden just declared that every single person who votes for Trump is voting against American democracy," the "Gaines for Girls" podcast host said. "He just vilified well over half the country. This is the most disgraceful thing he has said on the stage tonight."

Kamala Harris

kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in on Trump's statements and criticized the former POTUS.

"The contrast is clear: Donald Trump lied over and over and over again during the debate," said Kamala. "He would not disavow what happened on January 6. He would not give a clear answer on whether he would stand by the election results."

Russell Brand

russell brand
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand, who has openly supported Trump, quoted the ex-president's response when Biden stumbled on his words during the debate.

"I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence, I don't think he knows what he said either," Trump said.

Brand added, "YIKES."

