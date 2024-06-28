14 Celebrities Who Reacted to Joe Biden and Donald Trump's 2024 Debate — From Barbra Streisand to Roseanne Barr and More

Following the first presidential debate of the 2024 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Hocus Pocus actress Bette Midler posted a series of tweets slamming the former president.

"My God, the way this f----- lies.It’s just astonishing," she wrote, adding, "Fear and grievance, ad infinitum.The best environmental numbers! Jesus Christ.Every word out of his mouth is a lie. Every single word."

Midler also posted after the debate, "Well, #JoeBiden answered the questions, Trump never did. He feinted, he wove, he dodged, he lied. Biden, his voice weakened by a cold, answered the questions, softly, but still. I leaned in and heard him fine."