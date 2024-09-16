Donald Trump 'Really Wanted to Finish the Hole' Prior to Second Assassination Attempt at Ex-Prez's Golf Club, Sean Hannity Reveals
Donald Trump apparently really wanted to win his golf game despite a shooting outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sean Hannity claimed to Fox News Live.
The TV host said he spoke to the former president three times since Secret Service whisked him off the golf course once shots were fired.
“When the president found out everybody was safe and nobody had been harmed…he related to me, ‘Ugh I really wanted to finish the hole. I was even and I had a birdie putt and it was it was on the fifth,’” Hannity told anchor Arthel Neville. “It was on the fifth hole, which shows a lot of, I think, guts and gumption and very Trumpian, I guess, in every way.”
Hannity said he's spoken to ex-prez three times since the Sunday, September 15, incident.
“Drone footage was able to give them enough surveillance to identify the exact car that the individual involved in the shooting got into,” Hannity explained.
“I would say the time frame was less than a half hour between the time that the shooting actually took place and they identified the car,” he added.
After the second assassination attempt on him, Trump released a statement on Truth Social.
“I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes – It was certainly an interesting day!” Trump wrote. “Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE.”
The shooter was later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, who fled the scene when Secret Service agents fired and left behind an AK-47 style rifle, according to the Associated Press.
Routh's son Oran told the Daily Mail that his dad disliked Trump but wasn't trying to resort to violence.
"He's my dad and all he's had is a couple traffic tickets, as far as I know," Oran said. "That's crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that's nothing like him. He's not a violent person. He's a hard worker and a great dad. He's a great dude, a nice guy."