Donald Trump 'Safe' After Gunshots Went Off at Florida Golf Course 2 Months After First Assassination Attempt
Second assassination attempt?
On Sunday, September 15, Donald Trump's campaign confirmed he was fine after gunshots reportedly went off at his golf course in Florida.
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung released a statement on the situation, writing, “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time.”
According to the New York Post, two individuals exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. The shooters were allegedly targeting each other — not the former president.
The incident comes two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to take the Republican's life at his Butler, Pa., on July 13.
Tragically, one rally spectator was killed by Crooks and two other individuals were severely injured. Trump was hit in the ear by the bullet.
Hours after the assassination attempt, Trump took to Truth Social to share a message with the country.
"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he began.
"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," Trump continued.
- 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT': Donald Trump Rages at Pop Star After She Endorsed Kamala Harris
- Ivanka Trump Takes Her Son for a Jet Ski Ride as She's Seen for the First Time Since Daddy Donald's Disastrous Debate Performance: Photos
- 'Stupid' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Mixing Up Nicky Jam's Gender and Calling Him 'Hot' at Las Vegas Rally: Watch
At the time, no details about the situation had been uncovered, so Trump noted, "Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."
"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" the ex-POTUS concluded his social media statement.
The day after the shocking event, Trump was interviewed about the harrowing experience.
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” he stated. “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He also commented on the dramatic photograph taken of him with his fist in the air moments after he was hit by the bullet.
“A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen,” Trump shared. “They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture.”
The former reality TV star added, “I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot. By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here."