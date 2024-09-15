or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Donald Trump
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Donald Trump 'Safe' After Gunshots Went Off at Florida Golf Course 2 Months After First Assassination Attempt

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was deemed safe by his campaign after gunshots reportedly went off at his golf course in Florida.

By:

Sept. 15 2024, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Second assassination attempt?

On Sunday, September 15, Donald Trump's campaign confirmed he was fine after gunshots reportedly went off at his golf course in Florida.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump safe gunshots went off florida golf course assassination
Source: MEGA

Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to take Donald Trump's life in July.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung released a statement on the situation, writing, “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time.”

According to the New York Post, two individuals exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. The shooters were allegedly targeting each other — not the former president.

Article continues below advertisement

The incident comes two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to take the Republican's life at his Butler, Pa., on July 13.

Tragically, one rally spectator was killed by Crooks and two other individuals were severely injured. Trump was hit in the ear by the bullet.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump safe gunshots went off florida golf course assassination
Source: MEGA

According to the 'New York Post,' Donald Trump was not the target of the gunshots.

Article continues below advertisement

Hours after the assassination attempt, Trump took to Truth Social to share a message with the country.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he began.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," Trump continued.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump safe gunshots went off florida golf course assassination
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was hit in the ear by one of Thomas Matthew Crooks' bullets at his rally on July 13.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

At the time, no details about the situation had been uncovered, so Trump noted, "Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" the ex-POTUS concluded his social media statement.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump safe gunshots went off florida golf course assassination
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post about the situation just hours after the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

The day after the shocking event, Trump was interviewed about the harrowing experience.

“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” he stated. “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

He also commented on the dramatic photograph taken of him with his fist in the air moments after he was hit by the bullet.

“A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen,” Trump shared. “They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture.”

The former reality TV star added, “I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot. By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.