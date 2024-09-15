Donald Trump 'Safe' After Gunshots Went Off at Florida Golf Course 2 Months After First Assassination Attempt

Hours after the assassination attempt, Trump took to Truth Social to share a message with the country.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he began.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," Trump continued.