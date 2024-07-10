'No Moderators, No Holds Barred': Donald Trump Challenges President Joe Biden to Another Debate and a One-on-One Golf Match
During his recent Florida rally, former President Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to another debate and a 1v1 golf match between the two candidates.
Speaking to a crowd of his supporters at Doral, Flor., Trump took a victory lap following his debate with Biden and nearly two-week break from the campaign trail.
“Tonight, I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world,” Trump told rally-goers. “Let’s do another debate this week so that Sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president. But this time it will be man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred. Just name the place anytime, anywhere.”
Soon after his initial challenge, Trump decided to up the ante and pivoted to an exchange he had with Biden regarding their respective golf games.
“And in the debate, Sleepy Joe also declared that he wanted to test his skills and stamina against mine on the golf course,” he continued. “Can you believe this? Did you ever see him swing?”
The ex-prez continued to mock Biden by mimicking his interpretation of Biden's swing.
"I’m also officially challenging Crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral’s Blue Monster [Trump National golf course], considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world," Trump declared. "One of the great courses in the world. It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters."
- 'Holding for Applause or Brain Fart?': Donald Trump Mocked for Freezing Up During Florida Rally
- Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying Unmarried Donald Trump Jr. Has a 'Great Wife': 'Has He Even Met His Kids?'
- Congresswoman Maxine Waters, 85, Adjusts Wig Live on CNN While Discussing 2024 Election in Viral Moment: 'She's Real for This'
Trump, unable to help himself, added that he would spot Biden a 20-stroke lead and vowed, if he wins, "I will give the charity of his choice — any charity that he wants — $1 million ... And I’ll bet you he doesn’t take the offer.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
James Singer, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, said in a statement to multiple outlets the president "doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics" and instead responded with a series of his own "challenges" to "create jobs," "stand up to Putin" and "follow the law."
“Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf,” the Biden spokesperson said. “Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself — par for the course.”