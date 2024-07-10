'No Moderators, No Holds Barred': Donald Trump Challenges President Joe Biden to Another Debate and a One-on-One Golf Match

Soon after his initial challenge, Trump decided to up the ante and pivoted to an exchange he had with Biden regarding their respective golf games.

“And in the debate, Sleepy Joe also declared that he wanted to test his skills and stamina against mine on the golf course,” he continued. “Can you believe this? Did you ever see him swing?”

The ex-prez continued to mock Biden by mimicking his interpretation of Biden's swing.

"I’m also officially challenging Crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral’s Blue Monster [Trump National golf course], considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world," Trump declared. "One of the great courses in the world. It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters."