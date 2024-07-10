OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'No Moderators, No Holds Barred': Donald Trump Challenges President Joe Biden to Another Debate and a One-on-One Golf Match

Composite photo of Donald Trump and President Joe Biden
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 10 2024, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

During his recent Florida rally, former President Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to another debate and a 1v1 golf match between the two candidates.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump challenges president joe biden another debate golf match
Source: mega

Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to another debate.

Speaking to a crowd of his supporters at Doral, Flor., Trump took a victory lap following his debate with Biden and nearly two-week break from the campaign trail.

“Tonight, I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world,” Trump told rally-goers. “Let’s do another debate this week so that Sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president. But this time it will be man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred. Just name the place anytime, anywhere.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump challenges president joe biden another debate golf match
Source: mega

Trump also challenged Biden to a one-on-one golf match.

Article continues below advertisement

Soon after his initial challenge, Trump decided to up the ante and pivoted to an exchange he had with Biden regarding their respective golf games.

“And in the debate, Sleepy Joe also declared that he wanted to test his skills and stamina against mine on the golf course,” he continued. “Can you believe this? Did you ever see him swing?”

The ex-prez continued to mock Biden by mimicking his interpretation of Biden's swing.

"I’m also officially challenging Crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral’s Blue Monster [Trump National golf course], considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world," Trump declared. "One of the great courses in the world. It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump challenges president joe biden another debate golf match
Source: mega

Trump took a victory lap after his debate with Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump, unable to help himself, added that he would spot Biden a 20-stroke lead and vowed, if he wins, "I will give the charity of his choice — any charity that he wants — $1 million ... And I’ll bet you he doesn’t take the offer.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump challenges president joe biden another debate golf match
Source: mega

Trump took nearly two-weeks off from the campaign trail following the 2024 presidential debate.

James Singer, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, said in a statement to multiple outlets the president "doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics" and instead responded with a series of his own "challenges" to "create jobs," "stand up to Putin" and "follow the law."

“Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf,” the Biden spokesperson said. “Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself — par for the course.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.