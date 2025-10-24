or
Is Donald Trump Ill? Karoline Leavitt Refuses to Reveal What Kind of Medical 'Advanced Imaging' President Recently Underwent

Split photo of Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt
Source: mega

President Donald Trump has had two 'yearly' check-ups in 2025.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Updated 11:53 a.m. ET

Is Donald Trump hiding a secret health complication?

During Karoline Leavitt's Thursday, October 23, press briefing, the White House press secretary was asked about the president's October 10 medical appointment — his second "routine yearly check-up" of 2025 — but instead of giving a direct answer, she skirted around the question.

Karoline Leavitt Asked About Donald Trump's Physical

Photo of Karoline Leavitt wouldn't reveal what kind of 'advanced imaging' Donald Trump had at his recent doctor's appointment.
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt wouldn't reveal what kind of 'advanced imaging' Donald Trump had at his recent doctor's appointment.

As OK! reported, after Trump's appointment, his physician, Sean Barbabella, declared he was in "excellent shape," but his report didn't go into details about what kind of "advanced imaging" he underwent.

When asked about that tidbit, Leavitt replied, "Advanced imaging is something that presidents receive and people receive when they go to the doctor, and so we provided a detailed readout of that physical, and I would encourage you [to go] back to that."

Photo of The president had his second 'yearly' exam in October.
Source: mega

The president had his second 'yearly' exam in early October.

When the reporter asked if it was an MRI, she stated, "I don’t know the exact imaging that took place, but as the physician’s note said, the president is in incredibly good shape and I think that’s evidenced here every single day."

The appointment already raised eyebrows since it was his second with his physician this year despite the White House calling it a "yearly" exam.

Details of the President's Second Yearly Exam

Photo. ofTrump's physician said he 'remains in exceptional health.'
Source: mega

Trump's physician said he 'remains in exceptional health.'

After his most recent check-up, Dr. Barbabella revealed Trump, 79, "remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance." He also claimed the POTUS' "cardiac age" is "approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."

The businessman also received a flu shot and a Covid vaccine booster "in preparation for upcoming international travel," as he was going to the Middle East days later.

Photo of In July, it was revealed that the POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
Source: mega

In July, it was revealed that the POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

However, in July, Leavitt announced the POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a disorder where the veins struggle to send blood back to the heart, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The news came as Trump is often seen with swollen ankles and a bruised hand — though he has tried to cover up the latter with makeup.

Concerns Grow Over Trump's Mental Health

There are also concerns over Trump's mental health, with Dr. John Gartner recently admitting on "The Daily Beast" podcast that the father-of-five has shown a "massive increase" in "clinical signs of dementia."

"Because of his cognitive decline, [Trump] is focusing on things like the [White House] ballroom and the paper that he writes things on," he explained. "We’re seeing a stone skipping along the water. He’s going from one association to another, but it doesn’t make any linear sense."

