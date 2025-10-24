Is Donald Trump Ill? Karoline Leavitt Refuses to Reveal What Kind of Medical 'Advanced Imaging' President Recently Underwent

Article continues below advertisement

Is Donald Trump hiding a secret health complication? During Karoline Leavitt's Thursday, October 23, press briefing, the White House press secretary was asked about the president's October 10 medical appointment — his second "routine yearly check-up" of 2025 — but instead of giving a direct answer, she skirted around the question.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Asked About Donald Trump's Physical

Source: mega Karoline Leavitt wouldn't reveal what kind of 'advanced imaging' Donald Trump had at his recent doctor's appointment.

As OK! reported, after Trump's appointment, his physician, Sean Barbabella, declared he was in "excellent shape," but his report didn't go into details about what kind of "advanced imaging" he underwent. When asked about that tidbit, Leavitt replied, "Advanced imaging is something that presidents receive and people receive when they go to the doctor, and so we provided a detailed readout of that physical, and I would encourage you [to go] back to that."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The president had his second 'yearly' exam in early October.

When the reporter asked if it was an MRI, she stated, "I don’t know the exact imaging that took place, but as the physician’s note said, the president is in incredibly good shape and I think that’s evidenced here every single day." The appointment already raised eyebrows since it was his second with his physician this year despite the White House calling it a "yearly" exam.

Article continues below advertisement

Details of the President's Second Yearly Exam

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Trump's physician said he 'remains in exceptional health.'

After his most recent check-up, Dr. Barbabella revealed Trump, 79, "remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance." He also claimed the POTUS' "cardiac age" is "approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age." The businessman also received a flu shot and a Covid vaccine booster "in preparation for upcoming international travel," as he was going to the Middle East days later.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega In July, it was revealed that the POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

However, in July, Leavitt announced the POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a disorder where the veins struggle to send blood back to the heart, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The news came as Trump is often seen with swollen ankles and a bruised hand — though he has tried to cover up the latter with makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Concerns Grow Over Trump's Mental Health