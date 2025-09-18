or
Donald Trump Sparks Concern as He Once Again Forgets to Blend in Makeup on Bruised Hand While Meeting With British Prime Minister: Photos

Photo of Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Source: mega

President Donald Trump has been wearing makeup on his bruised hand for months.

Sept. 18 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

Donald Trump once again forgot to blend in the obvious makeup patch he was sporting on his bruised right hand.

On Thursday, September 18, the president visited British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Chequers home during his multi-day state visit to England.

Donald Trump Tries to Hide Bruised Hand

Photo of Donald Trump had obvious makeup on his bruised hand while meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Source: mega

Donald Trump had obvious makeup on his bruised hand while meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During their meeting, the two leaders talked about everything from free speech to the crisis in Gaza, and the businessman also admitted Vladimir Putin "let me down" when it comes to the ongoing violence with Ukraine.

While Trump's hand makeup was visible at some points throughout their chat, at other times, he covered his right hand with his left, something he's done on several occasions, as OK! reported.

The President's Health Woes

Photo of at some points, the POTUS tried to cover the area with his left hand.
Source: mega

At some points, the POTUS tried to cover the area with his left hand.

The president has been sporting bruising on his hand for a few months now, and at first, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed it was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Donald Trump

Photo of in July, it was announced that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
Source: mega

In July, it was announced that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

However, in July, Leavitt revealed Trump was diagnosed with with chronic venous insufficiency, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as when "the veins in the legs do not function properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart."

"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she added, noting there were "no signs of heart failure," insisting the businessman "remains in excellent health."

Photo of the POTUS had obvious makeup on his hand at the September 17 state banquet.
Source: mega

The POTUS had obvious makeup on his hand at the September 17 state banquet.

The night before Trump's meeting with the British PM, he and wife Melania Trump got dressed up to attend a state banquet at Windsor Castle. The commander-in-chief once again had blatant makeup on his hand as he walked into the room, where King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were also in attendance.

The father-of-five endured another awkward moment when he gave a speech at the dinner, as he made incorrect and confusing statements.

Donald Trump's Awkward Banquet Speech

Photo of Donald Trump incorrectly claimed he was 'the first American president' to attend the state banquet.
Source: mega

Donald Trump incorrectly claimed he was 'the first American president' to attend the state banquet.

"It's a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here," he said. "And if you think about it, a lot of presidents, and this was this was the second state visit and that is the first. Maybe that is going to be the last time — I hope it is, actually."

Several other U.S. presidents have been invited and attended, such as Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Woodrow Wilson and more.

