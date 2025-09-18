Donald Trump Sparks Concern as He Once Again Forgets to Blend in Makeup on Bruised Hand While Meeting With British Prime Minister: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump once again forgot to blend in the obvious makeup patch he was sporting on his bruised right hand. On Thursday, September 18, the president visited British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Chequers home during his multi-day state visit to England.

Donald Trump Tries to Hide Bruised Hand

Source: mega Donald Trump had obvious makeup on his bruised hand while meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During their meeting, the two leaders talked about everything from free speech to the crisis in Gaza, and the businessman also admitted Vladimir Putin "let me down" when it comes to the ongoing violence with Ukraine. While Trump's hand makeup was visible at some points throughout their chat, at other times, he covered his right hand with his left, something he's done on several occasions, as OK! reported.

The President's Health Woes

Source: mega At some points, the POTUS tried to cover the area with his left hand.

The president has been sporting bruising on his hand for a few months now, and at first, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed it was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Source: mega In July, it was announced that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

However, in July, Leavitt revealed Trump was diagnosed with with chronic venous insufficiency, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as when "the veins in the legs do not function properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart." "Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she added, noting there were "no signs of heart failure," insisting the businessman "remains in excellent health."

Source: mega The POTUS had obvious makeup on his hand at the September 17 state banquet.

Donald Trump's Awkward Banquet Speech

Source: mega Donald Trump incorrectly claimed he was 'the first American president' to attend the state banquet.