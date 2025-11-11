Politics Donald Trump Insists He Was Being 'Sarcastic' After Saying He Doesn't Think 'Anything' Will 'Get Him Into Heaven' Source: mega 'I don’t know if I will or not,' Donald Trump declared during his 'Fox News' appearance on Monday, November 10. Allie Fasanella Nov. 11 2025, Published 3:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump claimed he was being "sarcastic" when he told reporters he didn't think heaven was in the cards for him last month. During an interview with Fox News on Monday, November 10, host Laura Ingraham asked the president about the comment, telling him, "A lot of Christians were sort of sad to hear that." Trump replied by referencing The New York Times' recent article on his statement about not getting into heaven and declared the outlet took what he said "totally literally."

Trump Says He Was 'Kidding' But Doesn't Seem Convinced He's Getting Into Heaven

Source: mega 'You can’t be sarcastic as a politician, or have fun,' Trump told Laura Ingraham.

"When I made that statement, I was being funny — sarcastic,” he told Ingraham. "You know, it’s bad for a politician to be sarcastic. I said, ‘I’m never going to make it to heaven... I don’t think can I make it. I don’t think I qualify.' I was kidding. I was having fun." However, he did remark, "I don’t know if I will or not...I don’t know."

Source: mega 'I was kidding — I was having fun,' Trump explained.

The question of whether Trump believes he'll make it into heaven all started when the POTUS expressed his hope that ending the war in Ukraine would help his chances of making it to the pearly gates. Trump spoke to the press on Sunday, October 12, while aboard Air Force One before he departed for Israel after arranging a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Fox News' Peter Doocy asked, "You talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help? Does this help?" Trump replied with a smile, "I mean, I'm being a little cute. I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven."

Source: mega 'I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven,' Trump said on Sunday, October 12.

The controversial commander-in-chief continued, "I really don't." Laughing, he added, "I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven, but I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."

Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Challenged Donald Trump

Source: mega Laura Ingraham challenged Donald Trump during a tense Fox News interview.