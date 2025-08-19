or
Donald Trump Says He Hopes to 'Get to Heaven' by Ending Russia's War in Ukraine: 'I Hear I'm at the Bottom of the Totem Pole'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted he hopes to 'get to heaven' during an appearance on 'Fox & Friends.'

Profile Image

Aug. 19 2025, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has figured out his possible ticket to heaven — ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

The president of the United States called into Fox News' morning talk show Fox & Friends on Tuesday, August 19, to discuss how he's eager to reach a peace deal in Europe as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to invade Ukraine.

"I want to end it," Trump declared over the phone just one day after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and fellow world leaders joined the POTUS at the White House for a summit held in hopes of reaching a ceasefire proposal.

Donald Trump Wants to 'Try to Get to Heaven'

image of The president hopes ending Russia's war in Ukraine will be his ticket to heaven.
Source: MEGA

The president hopes ending Russia's war in Ukraine will be his ticket to heaven.

"You know, we're not losing American lives. We're not losing American soldiers," Trump made sure to note. "They’re losing Russian and Ukrainian [citizens]. Mostly soldiers, [but] some people as missiles hit wrong spots or get lobbed into cities like Kyiv."

"If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that's a pretty... I want to try to get to heaven, if possible," the conservative U.S. commander-in-chief admitted.

Image of Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other world leaders at the White House on August 18.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other world leaders at the White House on August 18.

Trump joked, "I hear I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole."

He added, "but if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

Donald Trump Meets With World Leaders at White House

Image of Donald Trump also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15.

After meeting with several global leaders on Monday, Trump took to his social media platform to provide fans with an update on how the day went.

"I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, in the White House, which ended in a further meeting in the Oval Office," Trump wrote on Monday night.

Donald Trump Attempts to Reach Peace Deal in Ukraine

Image of the president revealed via social media that his meetings on Monday, August 18, 'went well.'
Source: MEGA

The president revealed via social media that his meetings on Monday, August 18, 'went well.'

"During the meeting we discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America. Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine," he declared.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," he continued.

Trump concluded: "Again, this was a very good, early step for a war that has been going on for almost four years. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

