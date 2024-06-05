Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump's Bizarre Rant About 'Heaven' Being the Only Reason to 'Be Good' or 'Moral'

Fox and Friends co-host Rachel Campos Duffy asked Trump, “You’ve been faced with so much adversity and persecution for years. What’s your relationship with God like and how do you pray? “

“I do very well with the evangelicals, I love the evangelicals,” Trump said, then unleashed a wild word salad.

“Religion is such a great thing, it keeps you, y’know, there’s something to be good about. You want to be good,” he told the conservative news outlet. “When you have something like that, you want to be good. You want to go to heaven, OK? You want to go to heaven. If you don’t have heaven, you almost say, ‘What’s the reason? Why do I have to be good? Let’s not be good, what difference does it make?'”