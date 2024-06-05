Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump's Bizarre Rant About 'Heaven' Being the Only Reason to 'Be Good' or 'Moral'
Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert mocked former President Donald Trump over his head-scratching comments about heaven and morality in a recent Fox News interview.
When asked about his relationship with God, the ex-president said he was "in the seventies" and rambled on the topic, leaving many puzzled.
Fox and Friends co-host Rachel Campos Duffy asked Trump, “You’ve been faced with so much adversity and persecution for years. What’s your relationship with God like and how do you pray? “
“I do very well with the evangelicals, I love the evangelicals,” Trump said, then unleashed a wild word salad.
“Religion is such a great thing, it keeps you, y’know, there’s something to be good about. You want to be good,” he told the conservative news outlet. “When you have something like that, you want to be good. You want to go to heaven, OK? You want to go to heaven. If you don’t have heaven, you almost say, ‘What’s the reason? Why do I have to be good? Let’s not be good, what difference does it make?'”
Colbert, dumbfounded by Trump's comments, took the opportunity to take a jab at the ex-prez's moral compass.
“So the reason to be good is because of heaven,” he said. “That’s like a kid saying, ‘If it’s not for the Elf on the Shelf, I would murder my parents. But [it’s] there, and I want presents.’”
- 'His Crimes ARE the News': Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump for Claiming It's Not Possible to Have a 'Fair Trial' in Manhattan
- 10 People Who've Spoken Out About Kate Middleton Theories: Stephen Colbert, Piers Morgan and More
- Stephen Colbert Jokes About the 'Best Part' of Donald Trump's Upcoming Hush Money Criminal Trial: Watch
Trump continued his answer by attacking those who prosecuted him, calling them "godless."
"When you look at all of this bad stuff going on, they have nothing to look up to. They have no God; they have no anything," Trump told the Fox and Friends hosts. "They kill people, they beat people, they push people into subways. They. So there’s just nothing there."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump accused President Joe Biden of persecuting Christians and criticized the treatment of migrants pouring into the country.
"Let’s call these brave Americans what they really are, persecuted. Christians, they’re being persecuted. And let’s call their imprisoned, and imprisonment," he told those at the convention. "They are being imprisoned by Joe Biden and his people, evil people! He’s surrounded by very evil people!"
The alleged imprisoned Christians Trump was referring to were anti-abortion protesters convicted by a Tennessee jury of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.
The ex-president claimed that, if he won re-election, he would "appoint a special task force to rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner who has been unjustly victimized by the Biden regime."