'Denied': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Blatantly Avoiding Hug From Tulsi Gabbard During Wisconsin Town Hall
When former President Donald Trump showed up to a joint town hall in Wisconsin with Tulsi Gabbard, the former congresswoman clearly went in for a hug, but was quickly shut down by the New York businessman.
Critics were quick to point out the awkward exchange between the two as clips of the uncomfortable moment circulated on social media.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the video in a post that read, "It's all an act. These people all hate each other but have to show face to keep the grift going."
Another user commented, "It looked like when you see someone coming out of the bathroom and they wanna shake your hand."
A third user joked she'd been "denied" and a fourth quipped, "Ah yes, the standard 'shake-hug-fake.' All the cool candidates are doing it."
As OK! previously reported, Trump claimed he didn't even know he was going to be part of a town hall with Gabbard.
Before a single question could be asked, he took the mic and told the Wisconsin crowd, "I figured I was going to come here, and we’re going to make a speech. I have a speech all set for you. I was ready. And they said, 'Sir, you’re doing a town hall.' I said, 'Ohhhh, nobody told me that.' I said, 'Who’s doing this?' They said, 'Tulsi.' I said, 'Well, that’s at least good news.' She’s been, I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time, I have to tell ya. So, I didn’t even know."
Trump also used the event to announce his plan to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment free for women if he wins a second term.
IVF treatments are known to be expensive, with costs reaching tens of thousands of dollars for a single round and no guarantee of success.
Trump's proposal comes amid intense criticism from Democrats regarding his role in appointing three Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.
A recent YouGov poll showed that Trump is 12 points behind Vice President Kamala Harris regarding women voters in the upcoming election.
According to Real Clear Politics, Harris is polling 3.4 points ahead of the former president nationally, at a 47.7 average compared to Trump's 44.3.