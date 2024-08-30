'Mr. Magoo Runs for President': Donald Trump Mocked for Having 'No Idea' He Was Attending a Town Hall With Tulsi Gabbard Until He Got There
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for his surprised reaction when he showed up to a town hall with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in Wisconsin.
The event took place on Thursday, August 29, in LaCrosse, where Trump was under the impression he would be delivering a speech. However, to his surprise, he discovered he was actually scheduled to attend a town hall meeting.
Once the microphone was given to the former president, he told the crowd, "I figured I was going to come here, and we’re going to make a speech. I have a speech all set for you. I was ready. And they said, 'Sir, you’re doing a town hall.' I said, 'Ohhhh, nobody told me that.' I said, 'Who’s doing this?' They said, 'Tulsi.' I said, 'Well, that’s at least good news.' She’s been, I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time, I have to tell ya. So, I didn’t even know."
"We were set to give you one h--- of a speech. They said, 'No, sir, it’s a town hall,'" he continued. "I said, 'Why doesn’t somebody tell me this stuff?' And I don’t even have any idea who we’re doing it for. Is it for a network or what? I see a lot of television over the place, so maybe it’s on all of them."
However, the event was advertised as a town hall several days in advance.
Several clips of the town hall were shared on social media, with several of Trump's most vocal critics mocking the former president for having "no idea" where he is at any given moment.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "And people want this guy who doesn't even know what's going on to run the country? Hard pass."
Another user commented, "It’s hard to believe that he didn’t know it was supposed to be a town hall, but even if that were true, why would you be stupid enough to say that out loud once you arrive and you’re on stage?"
A third person shared the clip of Trump and jokingly titled the video, "Mr. Magoo Runs for President."
At the beginning of the town hall, Trump didn’t even wait for the first question to be asked before he preemptively brought up the crowd size.
“This is some crowd," he declared. "And you can duplicate the crowd outside. So if anybody would like to give up your seat, that would be okay. No, no, let’s have a good time. Thank you very much, everybody.”
The event started an hour behind schedule, leading to a time conflict with Vice President Kamala Harris' first televised interview since becoming the Democratic nominee for president on CNN with Dana Bash.