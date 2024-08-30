'Mr. Magoo Runs for President': Donald Trump Mocked for Having 'No Idea' He Was Attending a Town Hall With Tulsi Gabbard Until He Got There

The event took place on Thursday, August 29, in LaCrosse, where Trump was under the impression he would be delivering a speech. However, to his surprise, he discovered he was actually scheduled to attend a town hall meeting.

Once the microphone was given to the former president, he told the crowd, "I figured I was going to come here, and we’re going to make a speech. I have a speech all set for you. I was ready. And they said, 'Sir, you’re doing a town hall.' I said, 'Ohhhh, nobody told me that.' I said, 'Who’s doing this?' They said, 'Tulsi.' I said, 'Well, that’s at least good news.' She’s been, I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time, I have to tell ya. So, I didn’t even know."