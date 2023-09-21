'Idiot-in-Chief': Confused President Joe Biden Mocked for Forgetting to Shake Hands With Brazil President — Watch
Another day, another awkward moment from President Joe Biden.
At the end of the president's speech on workers' rights in New York, Biden forgot to shake hands with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose known as Lula, on Wednesday, September 20 — but he managed to shake hands with International Labor Organization Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, who got on stage after the two leaders.
In the video clip, Biden appeared to anger Lula when he walked off stage without acknowledging him. The politician also struggled with his headset while speaking to Lula.
“Can you hear me, President Biden? This is a historic moment for Brazil and for the U.S.,” Lula asked Biden, who didn't reply right away. "President Biden, can you hear me?"
Biden ended up nodding in agreement but continued to mishandle the headset throughout Lula's speech.
To make matters worse, the commander-in-chief walked into a giant flag at the United Nations.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the uncomfortable moment. One person wrote, "Idiot-in-chief!" while another said, "We are the laughing stock of the world right now with Biden in office."
A third person added, "Embarrassing for our country," while a fourth joked, "Least he remembered where the exit was this time around."
This is hardly the first time Biden has slipped up in public.
While speaking at a press conference on September 10, Biden was asked about his relationship with China.
"As a matter of fact, I think it’s less likely to cause that kind of conflict," Biden said.
The POTUS continued: "And look, nobody likes having celebrated international meetings, if you don’t know what you want at the meeting. If you don’t have a game plan. He may have a game plan. He just hasn’t shared it with me. But I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed."
Many people, including Donald Trump, have spoken out about Biden's state of mind.
When asked if he thought Biden is too old to be running for president again, he made his stance clear.
"No, not for the reason of ‘old’ because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends – Bernie Marcus – that are in their 90s and they're sharp as a tack. I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old, he's incompetent. He's not too old, he’s incompetent. Age is interesting because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he's not too old at all, he's grossly incompetent," the businessman told Megyn Kelly. "You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s… So many people, they were phenomenal in their 80s. There's a great wisdom if you're not in a position like him. But if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t in the sharpest tack either."
Earlier this month, Biden assured everyone he's doing just fine.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”