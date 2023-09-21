'Idiot-in-Chief': Confused President Joe Biden Mocked for Forgetting to Shake Hands With Brazil President — Watch

At the end of the president's speech on workers' rights in New York, Biden forgot to shake hands with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva , whose known as Lula, on Wednesday, September 20 — but he managed to shake hands with International Labor Organization Director-General Gilbert Houngbo , who got on stage after the two leaders.

Another day, another awkward moment from President Joe Biden .

WATCH: Biden forgets to shake hands with Brazil's President, salutes news reporters instead pic.twitter.com/jpTTYUOkOe

In the video clip, Biden appeared to anger Lula when he walked off stage without acknowledging him. The politician also struggled with his headset while speaking to Lula.

“Can you hear me, President Biden? This is a historic moment for Brazil and for the U.S.,” Lula asked Biden, who didn't reply right away. "President Biden, can you hear me?"

Biden ended up nodding in agreement but continued to mishandle the headset throughout Lula's speech.

To make matters worse, the commander-in-chief walked into a giant flag at the United Nations.