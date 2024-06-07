'He's Glitching Again': Donald Trump Sparks Concern Over His Mental Health After He Slurs His Words Throughout Arizona Town Hall
Former President Donald Trump appeared to slur his words and shift his thoughts mid-sentence during a recent town hall, leading many to question the mental health of the presumptive GOP nominee, as well as his capabilities to participate in a whole campaign cycle.
The town hall was organized by Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk in Phoenix, Ariz., where temperatures soared above 110 degrees by the time the former president took to the stage.
During the event, Trump spoke about immigration, stating, "When I'm president, I will use Title 42 to end the try..." He then immediately shifted gears mid-sentence, looking confused, and told the crowd, "We need to do this."
There were also moments where the ex-president struggled to say a single word without slurring and rambling on incoherently.
A clip of the rally was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several people commented on the former president's declining mental health and the toll his recent criminal conviction has had on him.
"He's glitching again ... Do you think anyone who watches Fox News will see this? If this were Biden, Fox would play it on a loop!" one person wrote.
Another person commented on Trump's recent town hall, claiming, "It’s as if he wanted to say trial and then he remembered midway his sentence it’s probably something he shouldn’t be saying so he stopped himself... or he's just mentally lost it. Either way, it's just sad to see that this is where we're at politically."
A third user joked, "What can’t you hear? Donald J. Trump said, and I quote — 'mhzfsawrtoomvcssdiokbgfdgjk’mvsagjolnnooojgsaycvb.'”
This isn't the first time Trump caused a stir regarding his mental health during a speech.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has messed up a bunch of times in the past — confusing names, being incapable of finishing a thought — and according to a top doctor, he believes he has dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president, he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.