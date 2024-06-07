'He's Glitching Again': Donald Trump Sparks Concern Over His Mental Health After He Slurs His Words Throughout Arizona Town Hall

The town hall was organized by Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk in Phoenix, Ariz., where temperatures soared above 110 degrees by the time the former president took to the stage.

During the event, Trump spoke about immigration, stating, "When I'm president, I will use Title 42 to end the try..." He then immediately shifted gears mid-sentence, looking confused, and told the crowd, "We need to do this."

There were also moments where the ex-president struggled to say a single word without slurring and rambling on incoherently.