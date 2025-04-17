or
'Disgraceful': President Donald Trump Ridiculed for His 'Throwaway' Response to Deadly Mass Shooting at FSU

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called the mass shooting at FSU a 'shame.'

April 17 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

Donald Trump responded to the deadly mass shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, April 17, calling the incident a "shame," but said this is not out of the ordinary in the U.S.

The president faced some severe backlash on social media for appearing to "belittle" the shooting as he prepared for his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Source: MEGA

Two people were allegedly killed in the mass shooting.

According to reports, at least six people were hospitalized, and two people were allegedly killed. Sources were able to confirm that one suspect is in custody after being shot in a shootout with the police.

During a press event at the White House, Trump was asked about the situation. "I've been briefed on the Florida State University, Tallahassee active shooting ... It's a shame. It's a horrible thing. It's horrible that things like this take place. We'll have more to say about it later," he replied.

Source: @patriottakes/X
Several critics called out the president for appearing to disregard the tragedy of the school shooting.

One user on X shared a clip of Trump's reaction to the incident and pointed out: "Trump reacts to a campus shooting like it’s a rain delay at a golf tournament."

Another X user commented: "For anyone who's had anyone they love in danger due to an active shooter event (and yes, I have), or have been at risk themselves, I am seething at this cavalier, throwaway response. He cares about no one & nothing but himself. Disgraceful. He. Is. Unfit."

A third person wrote: "Apparently even the empty mouthings of 'Thoughts and Prayers' are too much now (not least the growing MAGA implication that people on a college campus may somehow deserve… whatever)."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was at the White House when the shooting took place.

According to sources, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with the FBI and other agencies, responded to the shooting and put the campus on lockdown.

Classes and events on campus were canceled for the remainder of the week.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said: 'Things like this take place.'

Ava Arenado, who was in class when the shooting took place, described a terrifying scene that quickly unfolded around her when alarms began to go off.

"One of my classmates got an alert on her phone and announced it to the rest of the class," Arenado told CBS News. "My teacher immediately started barricading the door… and then another student said she'd rather go home, so we all just kind of ran to our cars."

The FSU student said she made the split-second decision to flee, believing the threat was far enough from her location to make it to her apartment.

"It just didn't feel real," she said. "I was really just scared for [a classmate's] safety and mine too. No one really has seen or heard much. Everyone's really confused… especially with social media. It's really hard to understand what's real and what's not."

