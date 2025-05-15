'Pathetic': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Poking Fun at Pete Buttigieg Riding His Bike to Work During Middle East Trip
While speaking in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, May 15, Donald Trump took shots at Pete Buttigieg and criticized him for taking a bicycle to work.
Buttigieg, the former Secretary of Transportation, recently spoke to a large group of deep-red-state voters, including a swath of veterans, at a town hall in Iowa. This led to several elected Republicans to target the Democratic leader, including the president himself.
The commander-in-chief was in the midst of his tour of the Middle East when he took some questions from reporters.
At one point during the press event Trump compared Buttigieg to current Transportation Sean Duffy, a former Congressman, Fox News host and lumberjack.
"You see these trees getting knocked down like they're being sawed down by a top of the line timberman like, you know who? Duffy," the president explained. "Did you know that Sean Duffy, the head of the transportation department who is working right now on the airports and getting the system because Biden didn't do a thing for four years. And Pete Buttigieg was the head."
“He goes bicycling to work,” Trump said, bringing up previous attacks he made against the former Biden secretary. “He takes a bicycle to work. Can you believe — he’s running the biggest air system in the world, and he takes a bicycle to work. What a— and they say he’s going to run for president. I don’t see it.”
Several critics took to social media to call out the president poking fun at Buttigieg's bikeriding with several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, mocking him for "hating bikes and exercise."
One X user shared a clip of Trump's comments and wrote: "Trump's attack on Buttigieg for biking to work is laughable, especially from someone who can't even walk 700 yards without a golf cart. Hypocrisy at its finest, attacking exercise while claiming to make America healthy again. Pathetic."
Another X user posted: "Trump is scared of Pete Buttigieg."
A third person said: "I hope he runs in 2028 and prevents Trump from continuing a third term."
This isn’t Trump’s first remark on Buttigieg biking, either. He brought it up recently, saying that the democrat has been seen riding a bike with his husband “on the back.”
"Buttigieg — who has no clue — you know, he drives to work on his bicycle with his, in all fairness, with his husband on the back — which is a nice loving relationship," the businessman-turned Republican politician told reporters. "But he didn’t have a clue. This guy didn’t have a clue; and he’s actually a contender for president, between him and [Jasmine] Crockett. You can have that party."
In his town hall in Iowa, Buttigieg said he would bet on Trump and the GOP making a mess of the country, but he didn’t agree with former political strategist James Carville, who has told Democrats to sit back and allow the destruction.
“There’s this theory out there that if we just kind of hang back, don’t do much, then the people in charge today will screw it up, and then they’ll get blamed for it and then we’ll win,” Buttigieg said. “I disagree. First of all, while I agree that they will screw it up, I disagree that we should let them. And I also disagree that they will be blamed for it. They may not be good at governing but they are really good at allocating blame.”