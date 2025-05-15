'Pathetic': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Poking Fun at Pete Buttigieg Riding His Bike to Work During Middle East Trip

The commander-in-chief was in the midst of his tour of the Middle East when he took some questions from reporters.

At one point during the press event Trump compared Buttigieg to current Transportation Sean Duffy, a former Congressman, Fox News host and lumberjack.

"You see these trees getting knocked down like they're being sawed down by a top of the line timberman like, you know who? Duffy," the president explained. "Did you know that Sean Duffy, the head of the transportation department who is working right now on the airports and getting the system because Biden didn't do a thing for four years. And Pete Buttigieg was the head."

“He goes bicycling to work,” Trump said, bringing up previous attacks he made against the former Biden secretary. “He takes a bicycle to work. Can you believe — he’s running the biggest air system in the world, and he takes a bicycle to work. What a— and they say he’s going to run for president. I don’t see it.”