As OK! previously reported, Hunter was indicted for allegedly illegally purchasing a weapon in September 2023. He pleaded not guilty to three felony counts. He was also charged with nine tax evasion related charges that will be examined in separate court proceedings.

According to reports, the POTUS and his aides are "deeply concerned" as the trial date draws closer. Although there have also been rumors of President Biden's allegedly failing health and cognitive issues, Senator Chris Coons said in a recent interview that the 81-year-old is "fully capable of what will be a demanding month" when the trial begins.