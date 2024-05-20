'It Has to Take a Toll on Him': Ex-Clinton Advisor James Carville Comes to Hunter Biden's Defense — as Prez's Team Braces for Upcoming Criminal Trials
Bill Clinton's former advisor James Carville admitted he knows that Hunter Biden's ongoing legal troubles have to "take a toll on" President Joe Biden.
"The Hunter drama has been going on forever," the strategist explained. "He’s just got to soldier on, just gut through it."
As OK! previously reported, Hunter was indicted for allegedly illegally purchasing a weapon in September 2023. He pleaded not guilty to three felony counts. He was also charged with nine tax evasion related charges that will be examined in separate court proceedings.
According to reports, the POTUS and his aides are "deeply concerned" as the trial date draws closer. Although there have also been rumors of President Biden's allegedly failing health and cognitive issues, Senator Chris Coons said in a recent interview that the 81-year-old is "fully capable of what will be a demanding month" when the trial begins.
"If I would be concerned about anyone’s ability, it would be former president Trump, who has all the stresses of being a defendant, not just a parent," Coons added.
The trial for the former first son's gun charges is expected to begin on Monday, June 3. However, on Monday, May 20, Hunter's legal team petitioned a federal appeals court to review his case and rehear his request to throw out the indictment.
"There is no urgency in having an immediate trial of Robert Hunter Biden, but the district court is pressing forward with a June 3, 2024 trial and imposing all the pretrial burdens that come with that," the attorneys wrote in the court documents.
President Biden later chose to stand by his son and proclaimed his innocence in a May 2023 interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhl.
"My son has done nothing wrong," he claimed at the time, when asked how the investigation affects his presidency. "I trust him, I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."
In recent months, President Biden has remained mostly quiet about his son's personal issues. After Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked him if he was involved with any of Hunter's business dealings, the politician grumbled that it was a "lousy question."
The Washington Post reported Carville's comments.