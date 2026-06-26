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Donald Trump Mocked for Reiterating 'Most People Don't Know There's a B in Dumb': 'He Repeats and Repeats Because of Dementia'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; Unsplash

Donald Trump doubled down on his spelling lesson of the world 'dumb'

June 26 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump faced widespread mockery after reiterating that "most people don't know" the word "dumb" is spelled with a silent "b."

He shared this observation while attempting to explain his "Dumocrats" wordplay on Truth Social and in media interviews.

The octogenarian POTUS sparked backlash after defending his juvenile nickname for the Democratic Party and its members.

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The POTUS was mocked for once again saying, 'Most people don't know there's a B in dumb.'

During speeches and interviews, he painstakingly explained the wordplay by taking the word "dumb," dropping the "b" and swapping the "e" for a "u" to create "Dumocrat.”

He emphasized that "most people don't know" the word "dumb" ends with a "b."

Trump explicitly noted that he came up with the insult while watching House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), whom he labeled a "dumb person."

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Photo of Donald Trump came up with the 'Dumocrats' term while watching House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump came up with the 'Dumocrats' term while watching House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

He doubled down on the phrase without any irony whatsoever because he considers Democratic policies to be "outstandingly bad" and "very dumb."

The petulant POTUS proudly reiterated the joke in a viral social media posting spree and in a subsequent public remark on Thursday, June 25, sparking widespread mockery.

Political opponents and social media users quickly seized on the remarks to mock his command of language or lack thereof.

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Photo of Critics questioned the president's obsession with spelling 'dumb.'
Source: MEGA

Critics questioned the president's obsession with spelling 'dumb.'

Critics pointed out the irony of trying to prove intelligence by assuming the public does not know elementary-level spelling. They argued that the over-explained joke highlighted an obsession with petty insults rather than policy substance.

The spelling lessons quickly became a focal point of criticism, with opponents arguing the riffs distracted from his broader political messaging.

Journalist Patrick Howley penned, “This is the second time he's said this, so he must think it's a real banger, but it's simply not true. Most people DO know there's a 'b' in dumb.”

Photo of Some critics made digs at Donald Trump's controversial past.
Source: MEGA

Some critics made digs at Donald Trump's controversial past.

“He probably thinks there’s an f in pedophile,” added another, while someone else penned, "He repeats and repeats because his dementia has left him a small vocabulary."

“Relax, everyone. When he says ‘most people,’ He means his supporters,” said another.

Another commenter evoked one of Trump’s favorite presidents, saying, “Quote by Ronald Reagan: ‘If you're explaining, you're losing.’”

“'Most people don’t know’ means he just found out,” snarked another.

“I got a 300 percent on my cognitive test,” quipped one individual in a nod to Trump’s insistence that he is the quintessence of mental fitness.

Conservative media channels laughably characterized the bit as a "hilarious grammar lesson" and an effective piece of political theater.

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