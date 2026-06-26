Politics Donald Trump Mocked for Reiterating 'Most People Don't Know There's a B in Dumb': 'He Repeats and Repeats Because of Dementia' Source: MEGA; Unsplash Donald Trump doubled down on his spelling lesson of the world 'dumb' Lesley Abravanel June 26 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump faced widespread mockery after reiterating that "most people don't know" the word "dumb" is spelled with a silent "b." He shared this observation while attempting to explain his "Dumocrats" wordplay on Truth Social and in media interviews. The octogenarian POTUS sparked backlash after defending his juvenile nickname for the Democratic Party and its members.

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Trump: Most people don't know there's a B in dumb. pic.twitter.com/2ltXS2SlcV — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x The POTUS was mocked for once again saying, 'Most people don't know there's a B in dumb.'

During speeches and interviews, he painstakingly explained the wordplay by taking the word "dumb," dropping the "b" and swapping the "e" for a "u" to create "Dumocrat.” He emphasized that "most people don't know" the word "dumb" ends with a "b." Trump explicitly noted that he came up with the insult while watching House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), whom he labeled a "dumb person."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump came up with the 'Dumocrats' term while watching House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

He doubled down on the phrase without any irony whatsoever because he considers Democratic policies to be "outstandingly bad" and "very dumb." The petulant POTUS proudly reiterated the joke in a viral social media posting spree and in a subsequent public remark on Thursday, June 25, sparking widespread mockery. Political opponents and social media users quickly seized on the remarks to mock his command of language or lack thereof.

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Source: MEGA Critics questioned the president's obsession with spelling 'dumb.'

Critics pointed out the irony of trying to prove intelligence by assuming the public does not know elementary-level spelling. They argued that the over-explained joke highlighted an obsession with petty insults rather than policy substance. The spelling lessons quickly became a focal point of criticism, with opponents arguing the riffs distracted from his broader political messaging. Journalist Patrick Howley penned, “This is the second time he's said this, so he must think it's a real banger, but it's simply not true. Most people DO know there's a 'b' in dumb.”

Source: MEGA Some critics made digs at Donald Trump's controversial past.