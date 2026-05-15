Donald Trump Gives Democrats a Scathing Nickname in New Interview
May 15 2026, Updated 3:17 p.m. ET
During an hour-long Fox News interview filmed in Beijing, China, President Donald Trump proudly and painstakingly unveiled "Dumocrats" as a new derogatory nickname for Democrats.
The interview with Sean Hannity originally focused on Trump's historic meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but devolved into yet another rant about the president’s perceived political enemies.
Trump pivoted from discussing potential trade deals with China to attacking domestic politics.
He targeted Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, calling him a "very low IQ individual," which inspired the insult.
This isn't the first time the 79-year-old POTUS attacked Jeffries, of whom he has demanded criminal charges of “incitement to violence” following Jeffries' sharp criticism of the Supreme Court and redistricting maps. Trump publicly labeled the top Democrat a "THUG,” a slur many critics have deemed intentionally racist of the Black Democrat.
Trump explicitly spelled out his reasoning to Hannity, stating, "They're dumb. It's D-U-M. I got rid of the B. So you're only changing one letter... E goes, and the U comes. It's a Dumocrat."
Social media had a field day with that one, including activist Alex Cole, who said, “Lol. His [swear word] brain is mush.”
“Trump is feeling salty after his trip to China, where he was humiliated. Trump feels like a loser every day — that’s why he’s such a miserable a------. He should’ve stuck to the private sector where his many shortcomings weren’t as obvious as they are now that he’s POTUS,” said another.
“Wow. So impressive. He must be so proud, just like a 3-year-old toddler would be for coming up with that,” quipped another critic.
Writer Jeff Crowder wasn’t impressed, saying, “Using neologisms is coining new meaningless phrases psychotics utilize to appear smarter than what they are. It's not an attribute, idiot, it's preposterous and demonstrates your lack of vocabulary.”
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Trump has dramatically escalated his political and legal attacks against Democrats during the opening half of 2026, frequently using his Truth Social platform and high-profile addresses to accuse opposition lawmakers of treason, inciting violence and driving the destruction of the country.
Following his return to the White House for a second term, Trump’s rhetoric has increasingly leaned on baseless allegations that the "radical left" is directly responsible for a toxic political climate.
In the wake of intense U.S. military strikes and his war with Iran, Trump called Democrats "America's greatest threat," slamming them for questioning his legal authority to wage war without explicit congressional approval.
The president's juvenile attacks on the Democrats come as Trump and congressional Republicans are facing severe political headwinds ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections.
Major statistical projections and prediction markets heavily favor Democrats to retake control of the House of Representatives. Analysts attribute these projections to a national political environment marked by Trump's low public approval ratings, widespread voter anxiety regarding a stagnant economy, and a deeply unpopular war in Iran