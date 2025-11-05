Politics 'Moron' Donald Trump Claims You Have to 'Give ID' When Going to a Grocery Store as Dementia Rumors Ramp Up Source: mega People on social media are calling the president a 'moron' after his latest address. Allie Fasanella Nov. 5 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump went off on a tangent about voters needing to provide ID in his latest address amid persistent dementia rumors. The president, 79, rambled, saying, "All we want is voter ID...You go to a grocery store, you have to give ID, you go to gas station, you give ID...but for voting, they want no voter ID." He continued, "It's only for one reason — because they cheat," before declaring, "Mail-in ballots make it automatically corrupt."

Source: mega Donald Trump says you have to show ID at the grocery store.

Social media was quick to respond to his comments on X. One person bluntly wrote, "I've never had to show my f------ ID at the grocery store. What a total f------ moron." Another chimed in, writing, "Who has to give their ID at a grocery store or gas station? How will the sick, handicapped and elderly vote if there is no mail-in voting. I have voted via mail while on vacation out of state." A third added, "Someone needs a civics refresher. States determine how elections are conducted, not the Federal Government."

Source: mega Speculation that Donald Trump has dementia continues.

A fourth person wrote, "The guy who's telling us grocery prices have dropped thinks we need an ID to shop." Another person asked, "Which idiot on his staff told him that you have to show ID at the grocery store and gas station." "When was the last time this fool was in a grocery store?" someone else posted.

Donald Trump Continues to Fuel Health Concerns

Source: mega Donald Trump claims that voting by mail is 'automatically corrupt.'

Trump's bizarre remarks about voting come as concerns about his health have been ramping up. In response to the former real estate mogul's 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, November 2, left-wing political influencer Harry Sisson wrote on X, "He looks absolutely awful. He’s incoherent, rambling, and looks like he’s dripping in sweat. This man is not well!" Another person added, "Man, there's no denying that Trump didn't look well during his 60 Minutes interview."

Source: mega 'All we want is voter ID,' Donald Trump said.