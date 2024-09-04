or
Donald Trump Slammed for Sharing 'QAnon Memes' After Confessing Some of His Truth Social Posts Get Him Into 'Trouble'

Donald Trump addressed his erratic behavior on social media.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump admitted he's found himself in hot water more than once after failing to properly vet his social media sources.

"I do a lot of reposting. The ones you get in trouble with are the reposts," he told a crowd of supporters during a recent campaign speech. "Because you find out, down deep, they're into some group that you're not supposed to be reposting."

"You don't even know if those groups are good, bad or indifferent," he added. "When you do your own words, it's sort of easier, but the reposts go very quickly. And if you gotta check every single little symbol..."

As the clip circulated online, Trump faced strong criticism for running for president in the 2024 election while failing to properly vet his social media sources.

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared the video and captioned it, "Trump concedes that maybe reposting memes and videos from QAnon accounts and nut jobs on Truth Social, such as his recent one about Harris and oral s--, might not be the smartest thing for his campaign."

A separate critic replied, "So Donald, when you repost you don't even know what you're reposting? Sounds like a perfect way to tell voters you're ready for another try at president ."

A third user said, "This from the man who wants to be the leader of 333M people." Another person added, "But since he has no self-control, it's not gonna stop," and a fifth critic lamented it was "way too little, way too late."

As OK! previously reported, Trump re-shared a parody version of Alanis Morissette's hit song "Ironic," which mocked Vice President Kamala Harris' intelligence and accused her of using sexual acts to obtain positions of power.

"She spent her whole d--- life // Down on her knees // To be commander in chief // That's how you say please," the altered lyrics read. "Isn't it moronic // Don't you think a little too moronic // Yeah, I really can't think."

But Trump's own posts earn him just as much backlash. Since President Joe Biden made the decision to step down and endorse Harris, the 78-year-old has repeatedly falsely referred to her as a "Marxist" and a "communist."

"Comrade Kamala is a STONE COLD LOSER, she will FAIL and, if she doesn’t, our Country will cease to exist as we know it, turning into a Communist, Crime Ridden Garbage Dump," he said in one Truth Social post from August. "November 5th will be the Most Important Date in the History of the U.S.A. It’s as simple as that!"

