Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying Kamala Harris Was 'Horrible' to Mike Pence: 'Worse Than Trying to Kill Him?'
Donald Trump is being called out after he threw VP Kamala Harris under the bus.
"Now, they have Kamala who has many deficiencies, but she's a nasty person," Trump said during an interview with Fox News star Mark Levin on Sunday, September 1. "The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible. The way she treats people is horrible."
The clip was posted on X by user @Acyn, the senior digital editor of MeidasTouch, and people couldn't help but weigh in on the ex-president's astounding remark. "Worse than trying to *kill* him?" one person wrote, referring to how Trump pressured his VP to reject the Electoral College from declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, while another said, I would argue the way HE treated Mike Pence was worse. Kamala didn't have gallows waiting for his VP...Trump's lies did."
Another person added, "He tried to get Pence killed. That's hard to top."
As OK! previously reported, on January 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and chanted "hang Mike Pence."
Five people ended up dying in the attack.
Since then, Pence, 65, has condemned Trump for his actions.
“For four years, we had a close working relationship. It did not end well,” Pence wrote in his memoir, So Help Me God. "We parted amicably when our service to the nation drew to a close. In the months that followed, we spoke from time to time, but when the president returned to the rhetoric that he was using before that tragic day and began to publicly criticize those of us who defended the Constitution, I decided it would be best to go our separate ways."
While Pence was in hiding during the historic event, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”
“I just shook my head,” Pence said he responded. “The truth was, as reckless as the president’s tweet was, I really didn’t have time for it. Rioters were ransacking the Capitol. … The president had decided to be part of the problem. I was determined to be part of the solution. I ignored the tweet and got back to work.”