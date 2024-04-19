OK Magazine
Megyn Kelly Admits She Voted for Donald Trump in 2020 Because She Had 'Concerns for This Country'

megyn kelly donand trump pp
Source: @megynkelly/youtube; mega
By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly finally confirmed who got her vote in the 2020 presidential election.

On the Friday, April 19, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, she admitted that one of the first people she told that she voted for Donald Trump was her doctor.

dismissed juror jokes donald trump less orange court
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

"I had a long contentious relationship with Donald Trump, you may be aware. And going into 2020, I didn't know whether I can pull the lever for him. I really didn't," she explained. "The world had shifted under our feet."

She added that things had "gone crazy" with "trans ideology nonsense" that was being "shoved down my own kids throats at school" and she "wrestled" with it.

megyn kelly no way vote joe biden stance transgender issues
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly recalled telling her doctor she voted for the controversial politician.

"There's a breast oncology doctor that I go to for my mammogram once a year. She's far less liberal, and I love her," she continued. "Every year when I go and we talk politics, we usually disagree. But we have a shared humanity."

"I went in and I told her after the election, who I voted for 2020 and I've never shared this publicly," she clarified. "I don't talk about who I vote for as a journalist. I never have, but I'm going to today. And I told her, I voted for Donald Trump."

donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the first former POTUS to face criminal charges.

Megyn Kelly
The podcast host admitted she "almost cried" because she'd gone through a lot with this particular doctor and "she knew what Trump had put me through for that year and how hard it was in my family."

When the doctor asked her why she cast her vote for the politician, she said it didn't have anything to do with her rollercoaster relationship with Trump.

megyn kelly calls out whoopi goldberg stfu kate middleton
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly said she voted for Donald Trump due to 'concerns' for the country.

"It was about my concern for this country, and my children and what was happening in particular in this culture lane, but in other lanes as well," she shared. "I worried when she might say to me and she said you know that what that tells me? She said that 'you have principles.'"

Kelly said she "felt so much better" after she told her. "It’s not that I needed her approval, we're not even that close. It’s not like we ever had dinner together, she was just this person who I talked to for all those years."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Kelly and Trump have had a up-and-down relationship over the years. While they have often been in agreement on major issues, Trump also has a history of slinging insults at the journalist.

On Saturday, March 9, at a campaign rally in Georgia, the 77-year-old told the crowd, "Megyn Kelly, may she rest in peace."

He added, "She’s sort of making a career by pretending she likes me."

