Megyn Kelly Admits She Voted for Donald Trump in 2020 Because She Had 'Concerns for This Country'

"It was about my concern for this country, and my children and what was happening in particular in this culture lane, but in other lanes as well," she shared. "I worried when she might say to me and she said you know that what that tells me? She said that 'you have principles.'"

Kelly said she "felt so much better" after she told her. "It’s not that I needed her approval, we're not even that close. It’s not like we ever had dinner together, she was just this person who I talked to for all those years."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!