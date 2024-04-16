Donald Trump Ripped Apart for Complaining About Potentially Missing Barron's Graduation: 'He Could Care Less About His Son'

While in court on Monday, April 15, he asked if he could not be present in court in order to attend the event , however, the judge said he is not sure how everything will play out just yet.

Donald Trump make a big stink about potentially missing out on youngest son Barron Trump 's graduation in May, but the ex-president didn't seem to garner any sympathy over the dramatic incident.

"Regarding counsel's request that the court adjourn on Friday, May 17th for Mr. Trump to attend his son's high school graduation and Friday, June 3rd to allow a member of the defense team to attend their son's graduation, I cannot rule on those two requests at this time," Judge Juan Merchan said.

"It really depends on how we are doing on time and where we are in the trial," he continued. "If everything is going according to schedule without unnecessary delays, then I am sure we will be able to adjourn for one or both of those days, but if we are running behind schedule, we will not be able to."