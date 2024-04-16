Donald Trump Ripped Apart for Complaining About Potentially Missing Barron's Graduation: 'He Could Care Less About His Son'
Donald Trump make a big stink about potentially missing out on youngest son Barron Trump's graduation in May, but the ex-president didn't seem to garner any sympathy over the dramatic incident.
While in court on Monday, April 15, he asked if he could not be present in court in order to attend the event, however, the judge said he is not sure how everything will play out just yet.
"Regarding counsel's request that the court adjourn on Friday, May 17th for Mr. Trump to attend his son's high school graduation and Friday, June 3rd to allow a member of the defense team to attend their son's graduation, I cannot rule on those two requests at this time," Judge Juan Merchan said.
"It really depends on how we are doing on time and where we are in the trial," he continued. "If everything is going according to schedule without unnecessary delays, then I am sure we will be able to adjourn for one or both of those days, but if we are running behind schedule, we will not be able to."
Of course, people immediately weighed in on Donald's temper tantrum, claiming that he's never around Barron, 18, to begin with.
"We are supposed to believe that Donald Trump is a family man? For Pete's sake, he was cheating on Melania with Stormy Daniels when Barron was an infant! The adult Trump children are absolutely shameless," one person said, referring to how Donald, 77, allegedly had an affair with Daniels while his wife, Melania Trump, was pregnant with Barron.
Another person added, "Does Donald Trump even know where Barron goes to school?" while a third person stated, "Donald Trump was banging Stormy Daniels when Melania was home with their nanny who was changing Barron Trump's diapers! Father of the year, he's not! So, no. I don't believe for a moment that he cares about attending Barron's graduation. The chutzpah of his legal team is nuts!"
A fourth said, "He only wants a day off of court. He could care less about his son."
Donald was previously mocked for describing his son in the most mundane way.
"Barron is a very good athlete. He's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid. He's a great student," he told Megyn Kelly in 2023.
A few months later, he called Barron a "special boy" during his speech in Iowa.
"I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, 'Well I like soccer dad, actually.' I thought ... at your height I like basketball better but you can't talk them into everything," he said at the time.