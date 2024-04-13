'She Won the Internet Today': Stormy Daniels Praised for Veiled Swipe at Donald Trump Ahead of Hush Money Trial
Stormy Daniels dropped the mic!
On Friday, April 12, the adult film star was praised for her veiled dig at Donald Trump ahead of the ex-prez’s upcoming hush money trial.
After a hater penned, “Stormy Daniels is a parasite that would sell anything for a dollar,” the blonde beauty clapped back, saying, “Not true. I wouldn’t sell Bibles.”
The comment was seemingly dissing the 77-year-old, who has been hawking bibles for $59.99 amid his mounting legal bills.
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, applauded Daniels, who Trump allegedly paid $130,000 in hush money to keep their affair under wraps on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.
“Just when I think I couldn’t love Stormy Daniels more…” one person wrote, while another added, “She continuously owns them and they always come back for more.”
“She won the internet today,” a third person joked, as a fourth noted, “SAVAGE AF… this literally made my day.”
As OK! previously reported, while the hush money trial date approaches, Trump recently took to Truth Social to demand Judge Juan Merchan step down from presiding over the case.
"A very distinguished looking man ... nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," the 2024 presidential candidate shared. "In other words, he hates me!"
"He was recently the judge on an unrelated trial of a long term employee, elderly and not in good health," the father-of-five added. "This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I’m putting you in jail for 15 years."
"He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn’t look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn’t say something bad about TRUMP," the Republican continued.
"He is devastated and scared! These COUNTRY DESTROYING SCOUNDRELS & THUGS HAVE NO CASE AGAINST ME. WITCH HUNT!" he concluded.
In a separate upload, Trump alleged District Attorney Alvin Bragg has "no case" against him, noting how he believes Braggs coordinated with the Biden administration to orchestrate the charges.
He also claimed appointing Merchan was not a "random choice" and called for him to "recuse himself."
"HE CANNOT GIVE ME A FAIR TRIAL. Likewise, for the sake of fairness, this 'Political Opponent' trial should take place in Staten Island, with a new and unbiased judge," Trump wrote. "The trial should not be allowed to start in the middle of my campaign for President."
"They could have filed more than three years ago — THEY WAITED!" he noted. "THIS IS ANOTHER WITCH HUNT FOR PURPOSES OF ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"