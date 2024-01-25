'He Threw a Temper Tantrum': Nikki Haley Slams 'Insecure' Donald Trump for Only Talking About 'Revenge' Instead of Important Issues
Nikki Haley made it clear that Donald Trump's speeches have gotten out of control and explained why he should not be president again.
"And then Donald Trump got out there and just threw a temper tantrum. He pitched a fit. He was. He was insulting. He was doing what he does. But I know that’s what he does when he’s insecure. I know that’s what he does when he is threatened, and he should feel threatened without a doubt," the 52-year-old said during a speech in her home state of South Carolina on Wednesday, January 24, referring to Trump's victory speech earlier this week.
"You know, it’s interesting because a few days ago he was going on and on about me. I mean, for a while on and on about why I didn’t send in security to the Capitol on January 6th. He said it over and over and over and over again," she stated, referring to when he confused her for Nancy Pelosi in a separate speech. "I mean, somebody has got to tell him I wasn’t there on January 6th. I’ve never been at the Capitol working in a job like that, but I think he was a bit confused. And so we’ll let that pass."
Haley, who has been vocal about how Trump is not fit for office, continued to talk about how it's imperative he doesn't get elected again.
"But the thing is, you look at what’s happening and out of everything that he said in his rant. He didn’t talk about the American people once he talked about revenge. He didn’t talk about the fact that we’ve got an economy in shambles and an inflation that’s run out of control," she said.
She added: "He didn’t talk about the fact that we only have 31 percent of eighth graders in our country who are proficient in reading. He didn’t talk about what we were going to do to get the lawlessness on the border under control. He didn’t talk about what we were going to do to bring law and order back to our country. He didn’t talk about what he was going to do to help all the wars that we’re in, and to keep us from going to war. He didn’t talk about any of that. And so he’ll go on. And, you know, even on that day where he was going on and on about January 6th, you know, we talked about, OK, he was having a moment. He was confused. But it also goes back to why I’ve continued to push for a mental competency test for anyone over the age of 75."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was asked about how he felt about Haley going after his mental state.
“Well, I did a cognitive test recently, and I aced it,” Trump replied, insisting that his mistakes are on purpose.
"When I refer like, for instance, oftentimes I’ll say purposely about Obama and I interchange it with Biden because I believe Obama has a lot to do with what’s happening in destroying our country. And I’ll interchange and they’ll say, oh, he said, or I’ll imitate Biden walking into a wall or not being able to find his way, and the fake news will go out and they’ll say, 'Oh, he actually had a hard time when I’m doing an imitation and everybody understands it,'" he stated. "No, I don’t think she could pass the test that I passed. I passed my childhood test, and she does. And she’s just trying to get a little nasty because she came in third place. She wanted to come in second, and she wasn’t even that close, actually, to second. You know, I have to give that to Ron Desanctimonious."