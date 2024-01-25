'He Threw a Temper Tantrum': Nikki Haley Slams 'Insecure' Donald Trump for Only Talking About 'Revenge' Instead of Important Issues

"But the thing is, you look at what’s happening and out of everything that he said in his rant. He didn’t talk about the American people once he talked about revenge. He didn’t talk about the fact that we’ve got an economy in shambles and an inflation that’s run out of control," she said.

She added: "He didn’t talk about the fact that we only have 31 percent of eighth graders in our country who are proficient in reading. He didn’t talk about what we were going to do to get the lawlessness on the border under control. He didn’t talk about what we were going to do to bring law and order back to our country. He didn’t talk about what he was going to do to help all the wars that we’re in, and to keep us from going to war. He didn’t talk about any of that. And so he’ll go on. And, you know, even on that day where he was going on and on about January 6th, you know, we talked about, OK, he was having a moment. He was confused. But it also goes back to why I’ve continued to push for a mental competency test for anyone over the age of 75."