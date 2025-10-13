'Idiot': Donald Trump Roasted After Claiming 'You Can Walk From Iran to Qatar' — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is a new fan of Qatar — but doesn't have his facts right when it comes to where the country is on a map. Speaking to reporters from the entrance of Air Force One on Sunday, October 12, the president of the United States made a geographical mistake about the Middle East ahead of his trip to Israel for the release of hostages from Gaza. While gushing over the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Trump incorrectly claimed the country is in walking distance from Iran — prompting critics to fact-check him via social media.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump falsely claimed Qatar is in walking distance from Iran.

After calling the emir of Qatar an "amazing man" and praising his "tremendous" help in mediating the peace deal between Israel and Hamas, Trump emphasized how "tough and dangerous" it was for Qatar to be involved in negotiations due to its "unbelievably hostile" location in the Middle East. "They were very brave and their leader, the Emir, was very brave," Trump declared. "His country is right in the middle of everything. More so than any other country. His country, you walk across a line and you’re there." "Other countries are there, but they’re an hour or an hour and a half away, big difference," he added. "They’re literally, you walk over from Iran to Qatar. You can walk it in one second. You go ‘boom boom’ and now you’re in Qatar, that’s tough territory."

Donald Trump Fact-Checked About Middle East Geography

Source: Apple Maps Critics used a map to fact-check Donald Trump's false claims.

While Trump's version of where Qatar is on the map would mean the countries share a border, they do not. According to Apple Maps, Qatar is located 510 miles away from Iran by car — meaning it would take 23 hours and consist of driving through Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. A flight between the two nations would take about two hours. Qatar and Iran are notably separated by the Persian Gulf.

Donald Trump Trolled Over Geographical Blunder

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised Qatar for helping solidify a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

After videos of Trump's comments made their rounds online, critics had a field day calling out the president's geographical blunder. "One of those odd moments where Trump offers highly specific & totally inaccurate info about something no one asked him about: 'Literally, you walk over from Iran to Qatar, you can walk it in 1 second. You go, boom, boom & now you're in Qatar,' (they don't share a border)," Washington Post reporter John Hudson snubbed via X.

Source: MEGA Critics called Donald Trump an 'idiot.'