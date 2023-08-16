'You and Joe Are Failing!': Kamala Harris Gets Heckled Over Climate Change While Giving Speech at Massachusetts Event
Kamala Harris was interrupted by a loud and passionate heckler while addressing the crowd at a Massachusetts event on Saturday, August 12.
While the vice president was speaking at a podium in front of the room, a man tried to talk over her to bring awareness to climate change and the tragic wildfires in Hawaii.
"We are in the middle of a climate emergency. Eighty people have died in Hawaii ... thousands have been displaced by the climate chaos!" he shouted while standing up from his seat.
"I'm speaking," she told him. "I'm speaking."
"The planet is burning, and people are dying and we're wondering if you would uphold your promises," he continued as security guards began escorting him out of the area.
"You're expanding fossil fuels faster than [Donald] Trump is. You and Joe [Biden] are failing on climate!" he yelled. "Will you please commit to ending fossil fuels on federal lands. It was your campaign promise."
Harris kept her composure throughout the incident and carried on with her speech.
As OK! reported, she and President Biden have been under fire for their response to the Maui wildfires, especially since the POTUS gave no comment while he was vacationing in Delaware.
Biden has declared the situation — which has resulted in over 90 deaths — a major disaster for the country, meaning Federal funding is available to those affected, and this week, he revealed he does plan to visit the state.
"That’s what I’ve been talking to the governor about," he told a reporter. "I don’t want to get in the way – I’ve been to too many disaster areas, but I want to go and make sure we got everything they need. I want to be sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts."
"You always hear this phrase, and I’ve been to so many disasters in my career, it’s almost hollow, but our prayers, our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Hawaii," he continued. "Not just our prayers, every asset, every asset they need will be there for them. And we’ll be there in Maui as long as it takes, as long as it takes, and I mean that sincerely."